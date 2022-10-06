Relationship between talent and dedication must be complementary, say experts

If you search in the various online dictionaries available on the internet, the word talent, from the Latin “talentum”, will be described as the ability or natural inclination that the subject has to perform a certain occupation or perform a certain activity. Talent is related to skill, dexterity and creativity, but we repeatedly see debates and analysis that add an important word to this equation: dedication.

Basketball player Kevin Durant, NBA star, tournament won by him in 2017 and 2018, and three-time Olympic champion with the US national team, once said: “Hard work trumps talent when talent doesn’t work hard.” Thomas Edison (1847-1931), creator of the incandescent light bulb, one of his many inventions, said that “talent is 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration”.

According to the coordinator of the psychology course at Faculdade Pitágoras, Venda Nova unit, she has a master’s degree in administration and a specialist in people management, educational management and neuroscience in education. Andreia Bernardes, it is important to consider that we all have, without exception, some kind of talent, it is enough to discover and develop it. That’s where another issue comes in.

Often the vocation and the potential are there, but it takes focus and self-knowledge to awaken them. “If there’s talent, but the person doesn’t make an effort, doesn’t see himself as talent, he needs to look at himself. I don’t see any other way to recognize it other than through psychotherapy, access to knowledge, reading and living with people who have similar skills”, comments the specialist.

Andreia Bernardes emphasizes that everyone is born with aptitudes and, in the course of life, it is necessary for them to be developed. “For this, we need a favorable environment in their daily lives”, she adds. And what would be a comfortable and beneficial environment to improve talent? We are talking about social, economic, behavioral and psychological aspects.

“If there is no stimulus and incentive in the environment where the person is inserted, it is more difficult for this subject to continue the skills he has. Nobody is born knowing a foreign language, for example, but if you study and dedicate yourself, you will also have this talent”, adds the psychologist.

“Talent without dedication is waste,” emphasizes training and human development specialist Vivian Wolff. Vivian cites another athlete, former multi-champion swimmer Michael Phelps, owner of 28 Olympic medals, including 23 gold, as a perfect example that talent, practice and dedication must always go together. “He is a reference of talent with dedication. These characteristics must be complementary. If you align your effort with study and talent, you tend to feel even more motivated,” she observes.

With talent and dedication it is possible to have pleasure and excellence in what you do. Pursuing continuous learning is another strategy to sharpen talent. A tip that the expert always has on the tip of her tongue is for people to focus on what they are really good at: “It will be much more difficult for you to become good at what you are not good at. I strongly believe that it is possible to develop skills, improve, learn from mistakes, but have no doubt that a person will evolve much faster if they start dedicating time and effort to what they are really good at.”

Perseverance, practice, discipline and self-knowledge are essential words when on the other side of the issue we have a talent to be discovered, developed and stimulated. Instead of talent versus dedication, the relationship should add up, never divide or present conflicts between one and the other. Being open to new possibilities of experiences and learning is a great way. “If you think you’re good enough, there’s no room for improvement, and that’s too bad,” points out Vivian Wolff.