Round creates the perfect setting for Palmeiras to hear “it’s champion”

Thursday (6) can be marked as the first time that the Palmeiras fans will shout they are champions of the 2022 Brasileirão. With Wednesday’s round with practically perfect results with Fluminense losing and Internacional drawing, Alviverde will open 12 points ahead in the lead if they beat Coritiba at Allianz Parque in the match that starts at 19:00.

The setting is perfect for the fans to start celebrating their 11th title in the history of this competition. The game marks the return of flags with poles to the stands and has already sold more than 30,000 tickets. It’s hard to imagine that the traditional foot behind the Palmeiras fans won’t be forgotten in case of three points.

Mathematics still says that there are chances of a historic crash, but this catastrophe is practically impossible to see. Even because it is unlikely that Internacional will have an almost perfect performance to the point of achieving a historic comeback.

There’s still anticipation for Endrick’s long-awaited debut. The 16-year-old has been worked on to finally set foot on Allianz Parque as a professional player and could enter the second half if the team manages to settle the game early. It would be the perfect occasion for the athlete who has been treated as the most promising of the Palmeiras base categories. He was even released from the Brazilian under-17 team to continue with the group.

Even in the event of an early party at Allianz Parque, the coaching staff and Palmeiras players will not publicly admit that they already feel like champions. Abel Ferreira has repeated with emphasis the speech that there is no champion of the day before and refutes with harsh words anyone who tries to talk about the subject, whether he is a fan or a journalist. Suspended, he will watch the duel from the stadium boxes.

Also follow Danilo Lavieri’s opinions on twitteron Instagram and on TikTok