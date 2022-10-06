SAAB complains about Canada’s early decision by competitor F-35

The imminent loss of competition in Canada did not please the Swedish SAAB, which complained about the US government’s choice of the F-35 fighter.

Gripen fighters from Sweden and Brazil





Canada has not yet made official the choice of the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II as a replacement for its Boeing CF-18 Hornet, but a few months ago information about the choice of the 5th generation American fighter became public.

Even the bidding would be advanced, with the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) negotiating details such as delivery date, price per unit and economic compensation, which includes the production of fighter components in the country, generating local jobs.

“There should be no negotiation of these critical elements, this should be part of the competitive process”, said Simon Caroll, president of SAAB Canada, which offered the Gripen NG fighter, operated by Brazil, to the northernmost country in the Americas.

Lockheed Martin F-35A





The Gripen was the only competitor to the F-35 in the final bid, but from the beginning, the balance was tipped towards Lockheed Martin, as the CF-18 is a fighter made in the USA, which together with Canada controls the airspace. defensively and jointly through NORAD. Also, Canada is a longtime member of NATO, along with the US, while Sweden is just joining the alliance now.

However, according to the SAAB executive, the Gripen offers “cost stability, greater interoperability, and current aircraft capability”. However, the difference in generations, from 4th to 5th, gives an extreme advantage to the F-35, which has a reduced radar signature, being more difficult to detect by enemy radars, in addition to other technological advantages of the platform.

“The notion of 4th generation is more marketing than anything else. We have already left this question of generations and we look at them for a fighter out of generation”, another SAAB executive said, according to Flight Global, downplaying the difference between the two fighters.



