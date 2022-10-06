Samsung launches air conditioning line with a focus on economy and connectivity

With summer approaching, the Samsung announced new air conditioning models for the Brazilian market. Can be integrated into the SmartThings ecosystemthe devices have features for better control of electricity bill expenses.

This year, the RAC Residential line consists of four models: WindFree Connect, WindFree Powervolt, WindFree and Digital Inverter Ultra. Each option has different features and functions that can suit different homes.

When connected to Wi-Fi networks, Devices can be controlled by Samsung’s SmartThings app. Thus, the Energy function allows you to turn on, off, adjust the temperature of the air conditioning and monitor the energy consumption by the cell phone.

WindFree mode eliminates direct winds and creates a more comfortable environment.Source: Samsung/Disclosure

WindFree Connect and WindFree Powervolt

WindFree Connect and WindFree Powervolt have the attraction of WindFree mode. Instead of using direct icy winds like other appliances, the feature spreads air-conditioned air through 23,000 micro holes and, according to the brand, guarantees energy savings of up to 77%.

One of WindFree Connect’s exclusive features is the Freeze Wash, a feature that promises to freeze 99.9% of the bacteria inside the device. Meanwhile, Auto Clean uses the internal fan to remove moisture from the heat exchanger and keep the air conditioner clean.

already the WindFree Powervolt is the first model on the market with Powervolt technology. According to the manufacturer, the device is more resistant to power surges and can operate on voltages of 127V and 220V.

WindFree Line can acclimatize the environment 43% faster than other devices.Source: Samsung/Disclosure

WindFree and Digital Inverter Ultra

The WindFree and Digital Inverter Ultra models are options for those looking for cost-effectiveness. According to Samsung, both devices promise greater energy efficiency combined with features that ensure greater comfort to users on hot days.

To those interested, the new appliances can now be found in the official store of the manufacturer in Brazil. The products can be purchased with prices starting at R$ 2,399.