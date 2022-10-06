Samsung unveils GDDR7 memories with incredible 36 Gbps bandwidth

DRAM solutions should expand capacity in mobile, gaming and automotive sectors

THE Samsung announced, this Thursday (06), the development of new GDDR7 memories at Samsung Tech Day 2022, an event dedicated to the brand’s customers and partners to address the memory and semiconductor sector, which took place in California. The company, however, did not go into much detail about its plans with the memoirs. GDDR7such as release date, for example.

The fact is that the company has highlighted, among its upcoming DRAM solutions, GDDR7 with 36 Gbps bandwidth, 32GB DDR5 DRAM and 8.5Gbps LPDDR5X, promising to unlock new capabilities in sectors such as data center, HPC, mobile, gaming and for the automotive market segment. The company also unveiled its fifth-generation 10nm DRAM and said it plans to mass-produce them in 2023.

This isn’t the first time the Samsung it comes to GDDR7 memories. In an edition of Tech Day, in November of last year, the company had mentioned the DRAMs in its planning for the future. On the occasion, however, the quoted bandwidth was 32 Gbpswhich shows an increase in speed, as now Samsung talks about 36 Gbps.

Prices of RAM and SSDs may increase thanks to production cuts

Companies like Micron may reduce their shipments to align with the drop in consumer demand.



Performance jump in memories

the future memories GDDR7 from Samsung should bring with them an important performance leap for the systems. As a base, the recently launched NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090the company’s newest flagship, have 24 GB pattern memory GDDR6Xcapable of delivering a performance of 21 Gbps.

That is, the 36 Gbps mentioned by Samsung in their DRAM solutions represent a bandwidth increase of approximately 71% compared to the one used by NVIDIA to build your RTX 4090.

The expectation now is to know when the Samsung will reveal new details regarding its future GDDR7such as more spec information or release schedule.

NVIDIA DLSS 3 promises up to four times more performance over native rendering

All this will be possible thanks to the new NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture



…..

Source: Samsung, Tweaktown