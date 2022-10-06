Santos X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

51
2 time
The referee puts an end to the duel! Atltico-MG defeats Santos in Vila Belmiro and touches the G-6 of the Brazilian Championship.
50
2 time
….. and ngelo leaves the field for the entry of Bryan Angulo.
49
2 time
Two Santos substitutions: Eduardo Bauermann leaves, Ed Carlos enters.
48
2 time
Allan is also warned by the referee.
47
2 time
Joo Paulo gets yellow for an argument with Allan.
46
2 time
GOOOLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!!!!! Nacho Fernndez takes a low penalty on the right. Joo Paulo lands in the right corner for the defense, but swipes in.
45
2 time
Six minutes extra.
44
2 time
Nathan sent off for the penalty on Nacho Fernndez.
43
2 time
PNALTI FOR ATLTICO-MG!!! Mineiro club launches the attack and Nathan moves from behind Nacho Fernndez, who would be in front of the goalkeeper.
42
2 time
GOOOLLLL DO SANTOS!!!!! Marcos Leonardo displaces Everson with a shot in the low right corner and equalizes the score at Vila Belmiro.
41
2 time
Everson cautioned with yellow card for catimba while Marcos Leonardo fixes the ball at the penalty spot.
40
2 time
Atltico-MG goalkeeper coach expelled.
39
2 time
Penalty for Santos! ngelo goes for two markers at the end, invades the area and lands in contact with Jnior Alonso.
37
2 time
Atltico-MG substitution: Otvio leaves, Rver enters.
36
2 time
Sandry takes a tight corner from the left. In the contest for the top, the referee calls an attack foul.
35
2 time
Felipe Jonatan receives in support of the attack on the left, goes over the mark and ends up disarmed by Eduardo Sasha.
34
2 time
By complaint, Lucas Braga was given a yellow card by the referee.
33
2 time
Marcos Leonardo launched on the back of Atletico defenders, dominates inside the area and kicks in the center of the goal, on top of Everson. The chance was clear.
32
2 time
Atltico-MG substitution: Hulk leaves, Eduardo Sasha enters.
31
2 time
With calf pain, Hulk is being pulled from the lawn by cart.
30
2 time
…. and Luan leaves for Lucas Barbosa’s entrance.
29
2 time
Two Santos exchanges: Carlos Snchez leaves, Sandry enters.
28
2 time
In the sights of Santos fans, Felipe Jonatan hesitates again, but now in midfield, far from the goal.
27
2 time
Hulk’s twelfth goal in the Brazilian Championship.
26
2 time
GOOOLLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!!!! Felipe Jonatan doesn’t cross the area, Guga takes advantage and arranges for Hulk to kick in Joo Paulo’s corner.
25
2 time
Dod crosses from below on the left and the Santos defender partially cuts.
24
2 time
Felipe Jonatan bets on a free-kick with a low kick, but he doesn’t take the hit and Everson falls to make the save.
23
2 time
….and Zaracho leaves the field for Caleb’s entrance.
22
2 time
Double substitution of Atltico-MG: Pavn leaves, Alan Kardec enters.
21
2 time
Alan Kardec is getting ready to join Atltico-MG.
18
2 time
On the free kick, Luan crosses from the right to the small area. Everson leaves the goal to collect the ball.
17
2 time
Lucas Braga shoots a counterattack from the right, brakes in front of Otvio and ends up being silenced by the steering wheel.
16
2 time
Out, Luan receives in low gear in midfield and the marking of Atltico-MG comes hungry to take the ball.
15
2 time
With excessive fouls, the complementary stage is still broken, with interruptions by the referee all the time.
14
2 time
Fouls committed: Santos 9×9 Atltico-MG.
13
2 time
Eduardo Bauermann and Otvio fight hard in midfield, both are stretched out on the lawn.
12
2 time
Nacho Fernndez charges with a short pass, receives the return with a runner on the left and crosses low again on top of the marking.
11
2 time
Lucas Braga misses at the end of the game and calls for a free kick. Nacho Fernndez positions himself to charge.
10
2 time
Pavn is left with a corner, kicks over the defense and, on the rebound, opens in the aisle for Nacho Fernndez to advance. The Argentine raises his head, but crosses low over the mark.
9
2 time
Hulk takes the free kick with a strong kick. The crash passes through the barrier and explodes in Carlos Snchez’s chest.
8
2 time
referee marks a foul on Hulk committed by Rodrigo Fernndez, who protests against the decision.
7
2 time
Felipe Jonatan opens on the left wing, ngelo crosses in the measure and Carlos Snchez amends a beautiful volley that passes capriciously, sweeping the post.
6
2 time
ngelo tries to fit a counterattack on the Santos side, but is displaced by Allan and is fouled.
5
2 time
Otvio tries to drive the ball in midfield and ends up fouled by Rodrigo Fernndez.
3
2 time
Allan dribbles out inside his own area and gives the Atletico fans a scare.
two
2 time
Direct link of defense looking for Marcos Leonardo in charge of attack. Jemerson climbs through the top to chop off the head.
1
2 time
Atltico-MG substitution: Ademir leaves, Nacho Fernndez enters.
0
2 time
The duel in Vila Belmiro resumes!
47
1 time
Break in Vila Belmiro! Santos and Atltico-MG are drawing goalless for the Brazilian Championship.
45
1 time
Marcos Leonardo launched between the pair of defenders, kicks hard inside the area and Everson defends with his feet. With the bid concluded, the arbitration marks the offside of Santos.
44
1 time
Two minutes extra.
43
1 time
Rodrigo Fernndez opens on the right wing, Carlos Snchez crosses from below and Otvio cuts through the back line, giving the home team a corner.
42
1 time
ngelo calls a table with Marcos Leonardo in front of the area, but the striker prefers to leave behind with the Santos midfielders.
41
1 time
Lucas Braga stretches a pass from the right side, Marcos Leonardo heads between two markers and Everson avoids Santos’ goal.
40
1 time
For a foul on Felipe Jonatan, Ademir was cautioned with a yellow card.
39
1 time
Submissions: Santos 3×6 Atltico-MG.
38
1 time
Pavn leaves leading the ball in the area line, opens for the right kick, but blocked on top by Luiz Felipe.
37
1 time
Atltico-MG turns the ball from one side to the other, but finds it difficult to advance in front of the Santos team.
36
1 time
Hulk is left in the area, after Ademir’s move, and crosses unbalanced, straight through the baseline.
35
1 time
In the first participation, Lucas Braga cuts the mark already adjusting for the beat and sends a blow on top of Everson.
34
1 time
Felipe Jonatan gets excited after the sprint from the left, decides to kick from afar and Everson watches the ball come out.
33
1 time
Santos set-piece collector Carlos Snches launches into the area and Hulk cuts through the air.
32
1 time
Santos substitution: Soteldo leaves, Lucas Braga enters.
31
1 time
For the foul in Soteldo, Jemerson punished with a yellow card.
30
1 time
Soteldo is lying on the lawn, making a sign for substitution. Santos’ number 10 was knocked down by Jemerson and seems to have a muscle bruise.
27
1 time
Allan tries from long distance, the beat deflects on Bauermann’s back and gets lost by the baseline.
26
1 time
Hulk takes a closed corner from the right and Luiz Felipe pushes away from the area.
25
1 time
Pavn receives wide open on the left, cuts from the inside, dribbling two markers and hits with his right leg, demanding a great defense from Joo Paulo.
24
1 time
Dod steps into the area to receive a pass by Pavn, lets the ball escape in the domain and crosses hard, but on top of João Paulo.
23
1 time
Soteldo tries to turn left and is boxed in by Guga’s marking.
22
1 time
Soteldo tries to speed up the transition from defense to attack and is fouled by Guga near the midfield line.
21
1 time
Pavn opens on the left for Dod to cross into the area. In the dispute for spaces, Hulk commits foul of attack.
20
1 time
After a good play by Soteldo on the counterattack, Marcos Leonardo was caught offside by the referee.
19
1 time
After Santos took a corner, Luiz Felipe straightened up and left Marcos Leonardo free. The striker shoots low from the front with the small area and sends over goalkeeper Everson.
16
1 time
Hulk takes charge of the free-kick and kicks over the barrier formed by Santos.
15
1 time
Ademir escapes at speed from the right to the central lane and is charged from behind by Soteldo.
14
1 time
Marcos Leonardo tries to reverse the game from the right to Soteldo on the left and the marking of Atltico-MG cuts in the middle of the way.
12
1 time
ngelo accelerates in counterattack from the right, raises his head and stretches a pass behind the defender’s back to Marcos Leonardo’s movement. Everson advances into the area to fit the ball.
11
1 time
Ball possession: Santos 38% x 62% Atltico-MG.
10
1 time
Game stopped while Marcos Leonardo and Dod are lying on the lawn. The two took the worst in different disputes in midfield.
9
1 time
Atltico-MG exchange passes from foot to foot from the midfield and try to open the Santos mark.
8
1 time
Ademir dominates open from the right, cuts from the inside between two markers and kicks from afar, over the target.
7
1 time
Rodrigo Fernndez steals the ball in midfield and leaves it aside for Santos to go on the counterattack.
6
1 time
Hulk takes a free-kick from the right to the center of the area. The Santos defense shows service from above, relieving the danger.
5
1 time
Soteldo gets the rebound from the free kick and raises again in the area with the defender of Atltico-MG leaving. The cross finds Marcos Leonardo free at the second post, but the forward heads crookedly, far from the target.
4
1 time
Jemerson comes out face, fouling in the middle. Carlos Snchez positions himself for the beat.
3
1 time
ngelo tries to build an attack from the right, but he pushes the ball too far and ends up losing control.
two
1 time
Marcos Leonardo caught offside by the referee’s assistant.
1
1 time
Atltico-MG from the kick-off and already launches into the attack, putting pressure on the Santos team.
0
1 time
The game begins in Vila Belmiro!
0
1 time
Matches closed by the Brazilian Championship: Atltico-GO 3×2 Fluminense – Cear 1×1 Gois – RB Bragantino 2×1 Cuiab.
0
1 time
It will be Cuca’s reunion with Santos after the defeat in the 2020 Libertadores da América final.
0
1 time
ATLTICO-MG: Everson; Guga, Jemerson, Junior Alonso and Dod; Allan, Otvio and Zaracho; Ademir, Hulk and Pavn.
0
1 time
SANTOS: João Paulo; Nathan, Luiz Felipe, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernndez, Carlos Snchez and Luan; ngelo, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo.
0
1 time
Lineups are defined by the interim Orlando Ribeiro (Santos) and by Cuca (Atltico-MG).
0
1 time
Galo wants to score the second consecutive victory in the Brazilian to touch Athletico-PR (6th place with 47 points).
0
1 time
Santos x Atltico-MG direct confrontation between two clubs targeting the G-6 of the Brazilian Championship. Coming from defeat, Peixe 12 placed with 37 points, and the Minas Gerais club 7 place with 43 points.
0
1 time
Good night, fans! Today we will follow Santos x Atltico-MG for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. Follow all the moves of the game here.