Santos X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

51

2 time The referee puts an end to the duel! Atltico-MG defeats Santos in Vila Belmiro and touches the G-6 of the Brazilian Championship.

50

2 time ….. and ngelo leaves the field for the entry of Bryan Angulo.

49

2 time Two Santos substitutions: Eduardo Bauermann leaves, Ed Carlos enters.

48

2 time Allan is also warned by the referee.

47

2 time Joo Paulo gets yellow for an argument with Allan.

46

2 time GOOOLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!!!!! Nacho Fernndez takes a low penalty on the right. Joo Paulo lands in the right corner for the defense, but swipes in.

45

2 time Six minutes extra.

44

2 time Nathan sent off for the penalty on Nacho Fernndez.

43

2 time PNALTI FOR ATLTICO-MG!!! Mineiro club launches the attack and Nathan moves from behind Nacho Fernndez, who would be in front of the goalkeeper.

42

2 time GOOOLLLL DO SANTOS!!!!! Marcos Leonardo displaces Everson with a shot in the low right corner and equalizes the score at Vila Belmiro.

41

2 time Everson cautioned with yellow card for catimba while Marcos Leonardo fixes the ball at the penalty spot.

40

2 time Atltico-MG goalkeeper coach expelled.

39

2 time Penalty for Santos! ngelo goes for two markers at the end, invades the area and lands in contact with Jnior Alonso.

37

2 time Atltico-MG substitution: Otvio leaves, Rver enters.

36

2 time Sandry takes a tight corner from the left. In the contest for the top, the referee calls an attack foul.

35

2 time Felipe Jonatan receives in support of the attack on the left, goes over the mark and ends up disarmed by Eduardo Sasha.

34

2 time By complaint, Lucas Braga was given a yellow card by the referee.

33

2 time Marcos Leonardo launched on the back of Atletico defenders, dominates inside the area and kicks in the center of the goal, on top of Everson. The chance was clear.

32

2 time Atltico-MG substitution: Hulk leaves, Eduardo Sasha enters.

31

2 time With calf pain, Hulk is being pulled from the lawn by cart.

30

2 time …. and Luan leaves for Lucas Barbosa’s entrance.

29

2 time Two Santos exchanges: Carlos Snchez leaves, Sandry enters.

28

2 time In the sights of Santos fans, Felipe Jonatan hesitates again, but now in midfield, far from the goal.

27

2 time Hulk’s twelfth goal in the Brazilian Championship.

26

2 time GOOOLLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!!!! Felipe Jonatan doesn’t cross the area, Guga takes advantage and arranges for Hulk to kick in Joo Paulo’s corner.

25

2 time Dod crosses from below on the left and the Santos defender partially cuts.

24

2 time Felipe Jonatan bets on a free-kick with a low kick, but he doesn’t take the hit and Everson falls to make the save.

23

2 time ….and Zaracho leaves the field for Caleb’s entrance.

22

2 time Double substitution of Atltico-MG: Pavn leaves, Alan Kardec enters.

21

2 time Alan Kardec is getting ready to join Atltico-MG.

18

2 time On the free kick, Luan crosses from the right to the small area. Everson leaves the goal to collect the ball.

17

2 time Lucas Braga shoots a counterattack from the right, brakes in front of Otvio and ends up being silenced by the steering wheel.

16

2 time Out, Luan receives in low gear in midfield and the marking of Atltico-MG comes hungry to take the ball.

15

2 time With excessive fouls, the complementary stage is still broken, with interruptions by the referee all the time.

14

2 time Fouls committed: Santos 9×9 Atltico-MG.

13

2 time Eduardo Bauermann and Otvio fight hard in midfield, both are stretched out on the lawn.

12

2 time Nacho Fernndez charges with a short pass, receives the return with a runner on the left and crosses low again on top of the marking.

11

2 time Lucas Braga misses at the end of the game and calls for a free kick. Nacho Fernndez positions himself to charge.

10

2 time Pavn is left with a corner, kicks over the defense and, on the rebound, opens in the aisle for Nacho Fernndez to advance. The Argentine raises his head, but crosses low over the mark.

9

2 time Hulk takes the free kick with a strong kick. The crash passes through the barrier and explodes in Carlos Snchez’s chest.

8

2 time referee marks a foul on Hulk committed by Rodrigo Fernndez, who protests against the decision.

7

2 time Felipe Jonatan opens on the left wing, ngelo crosses in the measure and Carlos Snchez amends a beautiful volley that passes capriciously, sweeping the post.

6

2 time ngelo tries to fit a counterattack on the Santos side, but is displaced by Allan and is fouled.

5

2 time Otvio tries to drive the ball in midfield and ends up fouled by Rodrigo Fernndez.

3

2 time Allan dribbles out inside his own area and gives the Atletico fans a scare.

two

2 time Direct link of defense looking for Marcos Leonardo in charge of attack. Jemerson climbs through the top to chop off the head.

1

2 time Atltico-MG substitution: Ademir leaves, Nacho Fernndez enters.

0

2 time The duel in Vila Belmiro resumes!

47

1 time Break in Vila Belmiro! Santos and Atltico-MG are drawing goalless for the Brazilian Championship.

45

1 time Marcos Leonardo launched between the pair of defenders, kicks hard inside the area and Everson defends with his feet. With the bid concluded, the arbitration marks the offside of Santos.

44

1 time Two minutes extra.

43

1 time Rodrigo Fernndez opens on the right wing, Carlos Snchez crosses from below and Otvio cuts through the back line, giving the home team a corner.

42

1 time ngelo calls a table with Marcos Leonardo in front of the area, but the striker prefers to leave behind with the Santos midfielders.

41

1 time Lucas Braga stretches a pass from the right side, Marcos Leonardo heads between two markers and Everson avoids Santos’ goal.

40

1 time For a foul on Felipe Jonatan, Ademir was cautioned with a yellow card.

39

1 time Submissions: Santos 3×6 Atltico-MG.

38

1 time Pavn leaves leading the ball in the area line, opens for the right kick, but blocked on top by Luiz Felipe.

37

1 time Atltico-MG turns the ball from one side to the other, but finds it difficult to advance in front of the Santos team.

36

1 time Hulk is left in the area, after Ademir’s move, and crosses unbalanced, straight through the baseline.

35

1 time In the first participation, Lucas Braga cuts the mark already adjusting for the beat and sends a blow on top of Everson.

34

1 time Felipe Jonatan gets excited after the sprint from the left, decides to kick from afar and Everson watches the ball come out.

33

1 time Santos set-piece collector Carlos Snches launches into the area and Hulk cuts through the air.

32

1 time Santos substitution: Soteldo leaves, Lucas Braga enters.

31

1 time For the foul in Soteldo, Jemerson punished with a yellow card.

30

1 time Soteldo is lying on the lawn, making a sign for substitution. Santos’ number 10 was knocked down by Jemerson and seems to have a muscle bruise.

27

1 time Allan tries from long distance, the beat deflects on Bauermann’s back and gets lost by the baseline.

26

1 time Hulk takes a closed corner from the right and Luiz Felipe pushes away from the area.

25

1 time Pavn receives wide open on the left, cuts from the inside, dribbling two markers and hits with his right leg, demanding a great defense from Joo Paulo.

24

1 time Dod steps into the area to receive a pass by Pavn, lets the ball escape in the domain and crosses hard, but on top of João Paulo.

23

1 time Soteldo tries to turn left and is boxed in by Guga’s marking.

22

1 time Soteldo tries to speed up the transition from defense to attack and is fouled by Guga near the midfield line.

21

1 time Pavn opens on the left for Dod to cross into the area. In the dispute for spaces, Hulk commits foul of attack.

20

1 time After a good play by Soteldo on the counterattack, Marcos Leonardo was caught offside by the referee.

19

1 time After Santos took a corner, Luiz Felipe straightened up and left Marcos Leonardo free. The striker shoots low from the front with the small area and sends over goalkeeper Everson.

16

1 time Hulk takes charge of the free-kick and kicks over the barrier formed by Santos.

15

1 time Ademir escapes at speed from the right to the central lane and is charged from behind by Soteldo.

14

1 time Marcos Leonardo tries to reverse the game from the right to Soteldo on the left and the marking of Atltico-MG cuts in the middle of the way.

12

1 time ngelo accelerates in counterattack from the right, raises his head and stretches a pass behind the defender’s back to Marcos Leonardo’s movement. Everson advances into the area to fit the ball.

11

1 time Ball possession: Santos 38% x 62% Atltico-MG.

10

1 time Game stopped while Marcos Leonardo and Dod are lying on the lawn. The two took the worst in different disputes in midfield.

9

1 time Atltico-MG exchange passes from foot to foot from the midfield and try to open the Santos mark.

8

1 time Ademir dominates open from the right, cuts from the inside between two markers and kicks from afar, over the target.

7

1 time Rodrigo Fernndez steals the ball in midfield and leaves it aside for Santos to go on the counterattack.

6

1 time Hulk takes a free-kick from the right to the center of the area. The Santos defense shows service from above, relieving the danger.

5

1 time Soteldo gets the rebound from the free kick and raises again in the area with the defender of Atltico-MG leaving. The cross finds Marcos Leonardo free at the second post, but the forward heads crookedly, far from the target.

4

1 time Jemerson comes out face, fouling in the middle. Carlos Snchez positions himself for the beat.

3

1 time ngelo tries to build an attack from the right, but he pushes the ball too far and ends up losing control.

two

1 time Marcos Leonardo caught offside by the referee’s assistant.

1

1 time Atltico-MG from the kick-off and already launches into the attack, putting pressure on the Santos team.

0

1 time The game begins in Vila Belmiro!

0

1 time Matches closed by the Brazilian Championship: Atltico-GO 3×2 Fluminense – Cear 1×1 Gois – RB Bragantino 2×1 Cuiab.

0

1 time It will be Cuca’s reunion with Santos after the defeat in the 2020 Libertadores da América final.

0

1 time ATLTICO-MG: Everson; Guga, Jemerson, Junior Alonso and Dod; Allan, Otvio and Zaracho; Ademir, Hulk and Pavn.

0

1 time SANTOS: João Paulo; Nathan, Luiz Felipe, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernndez, Carlos Snchez and Luan; ngelo, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo.

0

1 time Lineups are defined by the interim Orlando Ribeiro (Santos) and by Cuca (Atltico-MG).

0

1 time Galo wants to score the second consecutive victory in the Brazilian to touch Athletico-PR (6th place with 47 points).

0

1 time Santos x Atltico-MG direct confrontation between two clubs targeting the G-6 of the Brazilian Championship. Coming from defeat, Peixe 12 placed with 37 points, and the Minas Gerais club 7 place with 43 points.