São Paulo travels to BH with an unexpected absence in the defense. See lineup:

Sula is already a page turned to São Paulo. The Tricolor delegation finished the preparations to take the América MG and travels to BH this Wednesday. São-Paulinos and Americanos will face each other this Thursday at 8 pm, at independence. Broadcast by the Premiere channel.

With tendinitis in his right knee, defender Diego Costa will not travel with the squad. The unexpected absence of the young captain (he trained normally in the previous days) will open a vacancy in the sector, which will likely be filled by Miranda or Ferraresi. The possibility of Ceni returning to play with three defenders is very small.

Hoping to improve the poor performance in Cordoba, Rogério Ceni tried to work on crosses, exchange of passes and finishing with the players in the three days he had before the confrontation.

Based on the last training session, São Paulo will start the match with Felipe Alves; Igor Vinicius, Ferraresi (Miranda), Léo and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Alisson and Patrick; Calleri and Luciano.

The order is first to escape the relegation zone once and for all, since according to mathematicians, the club has a 1% chance of falling. Then, look for something to compensate for the loss of the Cup and the direct spot for Libertadores. São Paulo is in 13th place in the Brazilian Championship, with 37 points, but with one less game than most of its competitors close to the table.

