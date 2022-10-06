Secret Invasion: Actress details her participation in the series – Cinema



One of the Secret Invasion actresses, Cobie Smulders, revealed some details of her participation in the series.

A Marvel production scheduled for 2023, the series will feature Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury once again, and will adapt a famous comic book saga.

In a recent interview, Smulders, who will play Maria Hill, said the character has more depth in the show than in other projects (via ScreenRant).

‘ It’s the most depth I’ve been able to show Maria Hill. That’s the beauty of these series that Marvel is doing, you’re able to really get to know the history of these characters,’ she said.

Also according to a comment by the actress, the project will not be a conventional series of hero as just catch a bad guy and save the world.

‘No like: ‘We have to catch the bad guys! We have to save the world again! like, ‘Let’s just chat and go for a walk,” commented the actress.



More about Secret Invasion

The highlight of Secret Invasion is Samuel L. Jackson, who returns as Nick Fury, a character he has played since Iron Man.

‘Secret Invasion is a newly announced series for Disney+, starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos – characters who met in Capit Marvel,’ reads the synopsis.

‘The series of crossover events show a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls that have been infiltrating Earth for years’, he concludes.

The series’ cast also includes Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke Don Cheadle, Reg-Jean Page and Ben Mendelsohn.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion arrives in the Disney+ catalog only in 2023.

