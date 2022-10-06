See how robot dogs perform with new algorithms

The robot dog wave has arrived – and they are more technological than ever. This time around, the University of California has developed a system of algorithms that allow scanine bots to walk and run on steep terrain and avoid moving obstacles.

The difference lies in the algorithm system, which mixes data from real-time images taken by a camera attached to the robot’s “head” and data from sensors on the machine’s legs.

This data trains an “end-to-end” reinforcement learning policy. That is, the robot can make decisions quickly and anticipate changes in advance. This helps so you can move and dodge obstacles on your own.

In tests, the system guided robot dogs through autonomous and fast maneuvers on sandy surfaces, gravel, grass and mounds of dirt with holes. They walked without bumping into posts, trees, rocks, benches or people.

The researchers also put the robots to roam in an enclosed space. It was successful: the metal animals did not touch boxes, tables or chairs.

The aim of the study is to use robot dogs in search and rescue missions, and collect information in dangerous or difficult places for humans.

Watch the robot dogs perform

Differential in algorithms

According to the researchers, these robot dogs are more versatile than other models on the market. The difference is in the bots’ vision, which has sensors for movement, direction, speed, location and touch – in this case, the sensation of the ground under your feet.

Today most training of robots with legs depends on proprioception – or kinesthesia (with “c”), the ability to perceive oneself in the environment – ​​or vision. But not both at the same time.

“Our work combines proprioception with computer vision,” said Xiaolong Wang, leader of the team developing the robot dog at the University of California. “This allows a robot with legs to move efficiently and smoothly.”

The next step, now, is to try to enable the robot dogs to walk in even more challenging terrain, such as going up and down stairs, walking on rocks, changing directions and jumping obstacles.

At the end of the month, the team will present their results at the International Conference on Robots and Intelligent Systems in Kyoto, Japan. The meeting runs from the 23rd to the 27th of October. The article describing how the bot works is at available on the site ArXiv.