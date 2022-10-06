Sevilla fires Lopetegui, and Sampaoli travels to be new coach

Sevilla announced the departure of Julen Lopetegui today (5th) and has an agreement with its new coach: Jorge Sampaoli. The Argentine even travels to Spain to sign a contract. The advance with the Spanish club for the return of the coach evolved yesterday (4), as the blog published, even before Lopetegui’s departure.

After the 4-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, at home, in the Champions League, Sevilla confirmed the dismissal of Lopetegui (see below). This season there were ten games, with one win, three draws and six defeats.

Lopetegui’s departure was the final step towards forwarding the agreement between Sevilla and Sampaoli. After an initial conversation with no progress, the two sides made progress in negotiations in recent days. The Argentine asked to sign at least two reinforcements in different positions.

In addition to Sevilla, Wolverhampton, from England, was also an option for Sampaoli, close to returning to the team he commanded in the 2016/2017 season. He had been free since leaving France’s Olympique de Marseille.

