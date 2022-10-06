‘Sexual sleepwalking claim destroyed my rape case’

Jade McCrossen-Nethercott
Jade McCrossen-Nethercott

A woman in the UK has had a rape lawsuit filed after experts claimed she could be suffering from a rare sleep disorder known as sexual sleepwalking.

Jade McCrossen-Nethercott’s rape case was dismissed by the Crown Prosecution Service (the British prosecutor, known as the CPS) because of allegations that she had an episode of the rare disorder, which is also known as “sexsomnia”. Because of this claim, the CPS no longer believed it could secure a conviction.

But Jade spent months contesting the decision. The CPS now admits that it was wrong to not take the case to trial and apologized to her. But the laws prevent her case from being reopened, and she will no longer have a chance to seek justice.

But what went wrong? The BBC followed Jade’s case for months.

