Sony lets you connect PSN and Steam accounts starting today

Players can now link their PlayStation Network and Steam accounts. The first game that allows players to do this is Marvel’s Spider-Man Remasteredwhich received a patch today that added the feature.

Evidence of planned connectivity between the PlayStation Network and the PC versions of Sony games was previously discovered, but it only became official with today’s update.

A new registration page on the PlayStation website that allows players to link their accounts is also now available:

Stay connected with PlayStation

Link your Steam Account to PlayStation Network to receive unlocks on these and other PlayStation Studios games. You’ll also get the latest news, updates and offers from PlayStation Studios for PC and PlayStation platforms. Register by creating a Sony account for PlayStation Network, or by logging in using your existing account and password. For new accounts, you can choose between email and console messages when creating the account. For existing accounts, enable the messaging option in the “Notifications” tab of the Account Settings.