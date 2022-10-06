Sony’s new Spider-Man spin-off movie has a director » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spin-off film El Muerto officially hires Desierto filmmaker Jonás Cuarón to direct the Bad Bunny-starring film.

Desert director Jonás Cuarón will direct the next Sony film Spider man spinoff movie, El Muerto, starring Bad Bunny. Despite the financial and commercial struggle that morbius faced, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is moving forward, continuing to reimagine more villains from Peter Parker’s rogues gallery as antiheroes. Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock, who started Sony’s Marvel-themed universe, will complete his trilogy with the one currently in development. poison 3. The studio also has Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web coming, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Dakota Johnson starring as the respective titular characters.

While Sony began utilizing some of Spider-Man’s most famous villains for its franchise, the studio stunned the world when it announced at CinemaCon that a solo El Muerto movie is in the works, starring rapper Bad Bunny. After being impressed with his performance in Bullet trainSony wasted no time in finding another project for Bad Bunny to star in, leading to El Muerto turning green. Despite having only appeared in two editions Friendly Neighborhood Spider-ManSony is determined to have the character star in its own movie, which will hit theaters in January 2024.

after announcing El Muerto at CinemaCon months ago, the project found its creative team. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Cuarón will direct the Marvel film, having directed Desert, year oneand Z. The trade also confirmed that Blue Beetle screenwriter Gareth Dunnet Alcocer is hired to write the El Muerto road map. The film is still in early development, which means that El Muerto will not start principal photography anytime soon.

What is El Muerto’s Place in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe

While it’s not unheard of for studios to develop comic book movies about minor characters, it’s still unclear what El MuertoThe place of is in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Different Madame Web and Kraven the Hunterwho have greater ties to the web-slinger, it’s hard to say if El Muerto it’s simply set in the same universe, but has no long-term goals to intersect with the rest of the franchise. With Venom, Morbius, Kraven, and Madame Web, it’s easier to imagine these characters eventually coming together in some way. El Muertoon the other hand, it could be a one-off, with no plans to make it into a movie series or for the Bad Bunny character to meet other figures in that universe.

Even though the El Muerto comic book is small, there’s always the chance that the creative team will not only reinvent the character, but add something new to it that justifies the character getting one. Spider man spin-off movie. Even if the answer to El Muerto been mixed up since the initial announcement, it’s hard to judge the product before even shooting a single frame of it. Hopefully, once El Muerto begins filming, it will become clearer what Sony Pictures is doing with this character as they continue to expand their Spider-Man-themed universe.

