“SP-BH”; Ronaldo arrives together in Leila Pereira to “pull” Palmeiras forward and take him to Cruzeiro in 2023

O cruise will make investments in football to strengthen the squad next year. Ronaldo has already made it clear that he will try hard to have a group capable of not having scares in the Brazilian Championship of Serie A in 2023. It is in this context that Raposa wants to hire a striker who is in low gear at Palmeiras.

Its about Wesley, creates from the base of Verdão, but cannot have a good sequence and a good part of the Palmeiras fans question the player. The athlete has been more valued before and many indicated that he would be a great player. Time passed and the sprinter was not able to confirm (yet) this expectation and it can be negotiated.

Bahia is also interested in Wesley, but has not yet formalized a proposal. The tendency is for Cruzeiro to try to convince Leila Pereira to lend the 23-year-old with an option or even a purchase obligation. The striker, in order to play more, may end up accepting a new challenge in his career next year.

Cruzeiro has fulfilled all its obligations since Ronaldo arrived. The Phenomenon managed to give the Club more credibility in the market and many partners sought to make agreements with Raposa largely due to the presence of the former striker.

Palmeiras does not rule out making business, but will talk to Abel Ferreira first once the Brazilian Championship is over. If the Portuguese coach approves the athlete’s departure, the conversations can be intensified and, thus, Cruzeiro will be able to have him in Toca da Raposa soon.