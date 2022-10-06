Spanish newspaper surrenders and says why trio is ‘new owner’ of Real Madrid

Trinca South American has stood out in this beginning of the season for Real Madrid and was called by the At as ‘new owner’ of the club

Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo and Fede Valverde. That’s right. Without Benzemathe Spanish newspaper At surrendered to the trio formed by the two Brazilians and the Uruguayan and stated that the trinca is the ‘new owner’ of the Real Madrid.

“Ancelotti found an unexpected trident at the start of the season: Vinicius, Rodrygo and Valverde. The team, which suffers from the drought in Benzema, found in the duo of Brazilians and Uruguay their best weapon at the beginning of the season”, wrote the Spanish newspaper.

“They are, with the permission of Karim (who has the same goals as Valverde and Rodrygo), the three top scorers of the team and concentrate more than half of the team’s goal production”, he added.

With seven goals and three assists at the start of the season, Vinicius Jr. has been the great offensive weapon of the Carlo Ancelotti. The 10 participations in goals in 11 matches show the evolution that the Brazilian has gone through and confirmation in one of the team’s protagonists.

Rodrygo has been following in his countryman’s footsteps. If Vini Jr. started to emerge in Champions League of the 2020-21 season against Liverpoolthe ex-saints showed the credentials from the clashes against the Chelsea in the last edition of the tournament and put a flea in Ancelotti’s ear, demonstrating that he can be much more than a 12th player. In nine matches so far, the ‘Lightning‘ of 21 years has four goals and three assists.

holder in nine of 11 matches in 2022, Valverde has occupied an important position in the merengue midfield since leaving casemiro. Versatile, the Uruguayan is the third with the most minutes in the current season and gives a versatility that few offer to Carlo Ancelotti.

With the efficient South American trip, Real Madrid returns to the field next Saturday (8), at 4 pm, to face the getafe, out of home. The match will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

The Santiago Bernabéu club occupies the 2nd placement on the leaderboard LaLigawith 19 points, same score barcelonabut behind on goal difference.