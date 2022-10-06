Staffordshire bull terrier dog gets flashy sign with request to pedestrians

Tubs, a Staffordshire bull terrier, could be any canine, but she chose to be the neighborhood attraction, brightening the day of anyone who walks past her fence in Townsville, Australia.

That’s because Tubs is always in the backyard of his house waiting to greet anyone who passes by.

Even if initially people are a little more cautious when approaching, Tubs is there to counter the perspectives that people have in relation to his race, showing all his love and docility.

Tubs is successful in the neighborhood and on the internet for his friendliness. (Photos: Instagram / @tubsthebluestaffy)

To further encourage this contact between Tubs and the neighborhood, his owner put up a sign with colorful letters that read: “Tubs is friendly. She would love a gentle affection.”

Well, I don’t need to say how accurate the attitude was, right? With the sign or not, Tubs continues to be the main attraction on the street, giving and receiving a lot of affection from everyone!

Fortunately, her owner captured some of these moments and shared them on Tubs’ social media, which of course is an internet phenomenon. On TikTok alone, the canine has over 850,000 followers and over 23 million likes on her videos.

Tubs at rest. (Photos: Instagram / @tubsthebluestaffy)

One of her most successful videos, with more than 50 million views, Tubs appears standing on the fence of her house wagging her tail incessantly while children and adults pass and stop, obligatorily, to greet and caress her. If being friendly to the neighborhood were a profession, she would be doing it with excellence!

On the sign it says: Tubs is friendly. She would love a gentle affection. (Photos: TikTok / @tubsthebluestaffy)

The sweet bull terrier with her teddy bear. (Photos: Instagram / @tubsthebluestaffy)

Watch the moment:

This was not the only record made by the owner of Tubs, on the contrary, there are many others. Check out some more:

Dog attends nursing home to cheer up the elderly residents. (Photo: Reproduction/Susannah Ireland)

Also see this video:

