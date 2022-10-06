Suggestions for Conservative Voters

Sunday, October 2nd was a historic day. Fighting against the consortium of press vehicles, artists, the Judiciary, research institutes and leftists of all shades, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) received about 51 million valid votes (43.65%), going to the second round against the socialist Lula (PT) – in an election prepared in advance for the ex-convict to win in the first round. The tone of the speeches in the press after the first round illustrates the sense of defeat of the leftists – especially in the face of the immense elected bench of 22 senators and about 200 conservative federal deputies and allies of the current president, in addition to victories of conservative candidates for the government. in eight states and the possibility of victory in eight other states in the second round. As a leftist journalist put it at the end of Sunday, in a tone of indignation, “Lula is an island surrounded by an ocean of conservatives”.

In fact, the credibility of the research institutes is the biggest loser in this election – again. They deceived, manipulated, influencing the “useful vote” without any control or modesty, in the most shameful way, as if they were acting in favor of the leftist candidate. There needs to be rigorous investigation and punishment for those who design and carry out such research. And all the distrust surrounding the polls is the fault of the STF, which made political interference to avoid having a printed vote approved by the National Congress and annulled the convictions of the socialist candidate. It cannot be stressed enough: democracy also depends on the perception of fairness in the election.

It is also evident that we are in the midst of a Christian religious crisis. In a country where 81% of its citizens declare themselves to be Christians, but which has a large part of its voters voting for a socialist candidate who defends agendas that are opposed to divine moral principles, a serious failure of the Christian Church is evident, which signals teaching shallow, lack of testimony or nominal faith. It seems that there is a lack of doctrinal catechesis and an intimate and practical relationship with the One and Triune God. Those who declare themselves Christians but vote for left-wing candidates seem not to understand what the Gospel is and its moral implications.

How can Bolsonaro voters campaign intelligently and guarantee the president’s victory in the second round?

But defeating the PT in the second round will not be easy. This party, which should have been extinct by now, is a millionaire political machine with an almost military structure, with its adherents living in a state of religious devotion to the Party and the Idea. And what is at stake in the second round is not just who will be the country’s next president. What is at stake is the identity, values ​​and history of Brazil. There are two clearly opposing and antagonistic worldviews vying for control of the country.

Gaius Coppola said: “It is no use preaching to converts anymore [político] and vent in a WhatsApp group, it’s time to burst the bubble and get out of the comfort zone, it’s time to persuade others with the serenity of those who are right and with the compassion of those who understand that we are a country victim of misinformation and indoctrination in large scale”. How, therefore, can Bolsonaro’s voters campaign intelligently and guarantee the president’s victory in the second round?

1. Do not speak or write in anger and hatred. Do not share or disseminate fake news. Ask permission to expose your ideas. Thank you for being heard.

two. Do not share anything offensive to the Northeast. Don’t get into the game that the PT itself created, of “us against them”, of “rich against poor”. It must be remembered that the PT was founded in São Paulo, had its main base in the ABC region and was supported by the middle classes of Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul. With good and clear communication, an anti-left wave can spread through the interior of the Northeast. Although Bahia, Alagoas and Maranhão, states with the lowest HDI indices in the country, are leftist fiefdoms, it should be noted that the vote for Bolsonaro in the Northeast region in 2022 was 20% higher than in 2018.

3. Share positive messages from Bolsonaro and his proposals for change and solidification of democracy. Undo the caricatures and insults fabricated by hysterical leftists. Recommend listening to the candidate, meeting his ministers, reading his proposals.

4. Don’t attack people. Attack ideas. It is necessary to make it clear that, by voting for Lula, PT voters are supporting a party driven by an ideology that socialized the misery where it was implanted, and that:

Its summit was condemned by the STF for conspiracy in 2012;

It had several of its affiliates, in addition to state executives, involved in corruption, money laundering and embezzlement of taxpayers’ funds;

He is involved in dozens of corruption scandals, such as those involving the Correios, the monthly allowance, the Pasadena and Abreu e Lima refineries, the petrolão;

It wants a new Constituent Assembly;

It will appoint at least two justices to the STF, which will make the Judiciary even more “progressive” and activist;

It supports the socialist dictatorships that rule Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua with an iron fist, where the Christian Church is being persecuted;

Supports rogue dictators in Africa, the Middle East and Asia;

Hates the United States and Israel;

It has no respect for individual freedoms and yearns to suppress freedom of the press – which, by the way, has already begun to happen;

It demoralizes and equips the Judiciary;

Justifies and supports dehumanization and symbolic and physical violence against its political opponents;

It despises the Christian faith and tries to control the Catholic, Protestant and Pentecostal churches;

Defends the decriminalization of drugs and abortion, the LGBT agenda and indoctrinated education;

It led to the lack of control of violence in the country with its security policy, since since 2002 an average of 60,000 people have been murdered per year in Brazil, a number that has been falling since 2018;

It helped create an unprecedented culture of impunity;

It has scrapped public security, but not the private security that protects them;

It does not accept the will of the people when it is against the party, as in the 2005 disarmament referendum;

It is to blame for Brazil’s worst recession, breaking it economically and initiating the most painful wave of unemployment in our history;

And he defends tax increases to sustain the socialist súcia in power.

Do not share anything offensive to the Northeast. Don’t get into the game that the PT itself created, of “us against them”, of “rich against poor”

Many of the points above are in the PT government programs of the past and were a direct result of their governments between 2002 and 2016. In fact, it is not even possible to know what the current government proposal of the leftists is, as the socialists reach the second round without a government program. But I doubt they’ve changed any of their sinister aims. As José Dirceu said: “It is a matter of time for us to take power. Then we will take power, which is different from winning an election”. Thus, like a magician who distracts the audience with his words and hand movements, the uncondemned Lula distracts his audience with fallacies and far-fetched promises, which hide the real leftist agenda.

5. When talking to Christians who voted for the PT, ask how they harmonize their faith with issues such as corruption, decriminalization of drugs and abortion, gender ideology, civil disarmament, loose and unaccountable bandits, idolatry of the State, etc. Socialism is an anti-Christian ideology, responsible for the murder of at least 100 million people in the 20th century, and wherever it goes, it sows violence, death, hunger, misery and poverty. To quote what Karl Barth said to an adherent of National Socialism, those who call themselves Christians and vote for parties that move by such principles, like the PT, “have a different faith, a different spirit, a different God.”

6. When talking to those who did not vote because they were tired of standing in line, like many seniors, encourage them to seek alternatives with the help of others, such as friends and family.

Let no one be deceived by the PT’s real intentions. For it is in the genesis of this party the desire to implement an authoritarian project in Brazil. Let no one later regret a shift towards Venezuelan Bolivarianism in the country, with the exodus of Brazilians abroad, the flight of foreign investors, shortages and the socialization of poverty, irreligion and violence. Voting for the PT is the fastest way to the country’s social and financial disaster. In fact, if we go through the disaster of the PT winning the second round of the 2022 elections, this could be God’s judgment on this country and its Church. For, as the reformer John Calvin wrote, “when God wants to judge a nation, He gives them ungodly rulers.” We do not wish this for our children and grandchildren, who will be the victims of socialism, the “horrendous scourge of [d]Christian civilization”, as Pius XI wrote in the encyclical Divinis Redemptoris.

Content edited by: Marcio Antonio Campos