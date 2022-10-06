Taiwan warns China’s eventual air incursion will be seen as ‘first strike’

The minister made this remark on Wednesday, during a meeting of the National Defense Committee of the island’s Legislative Chamber, after it was confirmed that Chinese planes had flown over the region.



“National defense is a red line for Taiwan”he said, warning that “countermeasures” would be taken if the line was crossed.

The minister did not specify, however, how Taipei would respond if People’s Liberation Army aircraft violated the territorial boundary, defined as 12 nautical miles (22.2 kilometers) off the island’s coast. Chinese military aircraft have repeatedly crossed the so-called midline in the Taiwan Strait since August.

“In the past, we said that we would not be the first to attack, which means that we would not fire the first shot without [que a China] fire artillery shells or missiles first”recalled Chiu Kuo-cheng.

But since “China used means such as drones“, O Taiwan government will adjust and consider “any passage of air forces [no espaço aéreo territorial de Taiwan] like a first strike”stressed Chiu.

Questioned by the local press, at a press conference, Chiu made it clear that a “first strike” does not necessarily mean a missile launch, but the invasion of Taiwan’s airspace does, “definitely”.



“We will not provoke a conflict”

Earlier this year, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Taipei forces would take “necessary measures as necessary” against what she called Chinese gray zone warfare tactics, including “drone harassment.” ”.

“We are not going to give China the pretext to create a conflict”said at the time. “We will not provoke disputes and we will be contained, but that does not mean we will not fight back.”

Beijing responded to the August visit to the island by the leader of the US Congressional House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, with military maneuvers that included live fire, with Chinese planes crossing the midline of the Taiwan Strait, which in practice had been a unofficial border tacitly respected by Taipei and Beijing in recent decades.

But now Chiu accused Beijing of “breaking” this agreement, of changing the “status quo” and “establishing a new normal” – statements that escalate tensions with China after Joe Biden recently claimed that the United States would defend Taiwan if the Chinese military invaded the region.

China insists on “reunifying” the People’s Republic with the island, which has been governed autonomously since the nationalists retreated to that territory in 1949, after losing the civil war against the communists, and continued with the Republic of China, culminating in the transition to democracy in the 1990s.

Taiwan is less than 177 kilometers off the coast of China and for the past 70 years the two sides have been ruled separately, but that hasn’t stopped the Communist Party of China from claiming the island, despite never having controlled it.



For Chinese leader Xi Jinping, “reunification” between China and Taiwan is inevitable and he refuses to rule out the use of military force to achieve it.







w/ agencies