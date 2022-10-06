Thailand: Ex-policeman invades day care center and kills 38 people – 10/06/2022 – World

A man killed 38 people, 22 of them children, in a shooting at a daycare center in northeast Thailand on Thursday. The incident took place in the city of Uthai Sawan, 500 kilometers northeast of Bangkok. According to authorities, the shooter used a legally acquired weapon and even returned home to kill his wife and son before committing suicide.

Police identified the assailant as a former officer removed from duty last year for drug use. He was facing a drug possession trial and had been in court hours before the attack, police spokesman Paisan Luesomboon told Thai PBS.

Luesomboon claimed that the gunman had gone to the day care center to pick up his own son, but did not find him. “He was already nervous, and when he didn’t see his son, he got even more stressed and started shooting.”

About 30 children were at the daycare when the gunman arrived — fewer than usual due to heavy rain, according to civil servant Jidapa Boonsom, who was working nearby at the time of the attack.

She reported that the gunman arrived around lunchtime and initially shot four or five daycare workers. One of them was a teacher who was eight months pregnant. At first, people mistook the sound of gunfire for fireworks.

The ex-cop then forced his way into a locked room where the children slept, Boonsom said. She said she thought the attacker killed them with a knife. Videos shared on social media show sheets covering what appear to be the bodies of children lying in pools of blood. Reuters was unable to verify the veracity of the recordings.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said in a post on social media that he had ordered the police chief to go immediately to the scene of the crime and that he had asked the responsible bodies to help those affected. His deputy, Prawit Wongsuwan, announced that he will travel to the city where the attack took place on Thursday.

Attacks like the one on this farm are rare in the country. The last recorded was in 2020, when a soldier killed at least 29 people and injured 57 others in four different locations after a disagreement over the sale of a property.