The 10 Most Successful MCU Directors, Ranked by Box Office Average

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand with each passing month as more and more talented creators join the various projects within it. As fans continue to anticipate the exciting culmination of the franchise’s fourth phase, there’s no end in sight to the behind-the-scenes creativity that brings the superhero genre to life.

Over the past fourteen years, many talented directors have helmed MCU films, with varying levels of success. However, some directors have proven to be more profitable than others, especially when ranked by their average box office earnings (via The Numbers).

10/10 Jon Favreau

2 Movies – $739,663,968

Jon Favreau is legendary across many fan bases for his fantastic storytelling and franchise-building experience. His contributions to the MCU cannot be underestimated, as he started the entire franchise in 2008 with Iron Man. He would return for its 2010 sequel, which is the last film in the franchise he directed, although Favreau would appear for many years afterwards as his character Happy Hogan.

The original Iron Man it was a colossal success, although many suspected it would be a box office failure. As a result of the success of its predecessor and the decision to form a much larger franchise later, Iron man 2 also fared very well, only adding to Favreau’s overall earnings as director of the MCU. While he hasn’t directed an MCU film in over a decade, Favreau’s fan-favorite status and historical successes would make him the perfect director for Avengers: Secret Wars.

09/10 Taika Waititi

2 Movies – $800,254,498

Taika Waititi is a relatively new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe directors roster. He joined the franchise in 2017 Thor: Ragnarok, which unleashed a new chapter in Thor’s character arc, reinventing the character entirely. He would also return for the 2022 sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Waititi’s new take on Thor in Ragnarok created enough buzz for the film to become the highest-grossing edition of the Thor series, increasing the director’s place among other MCU directors. However, mixed reviews for love and thunder somewhat stunted its box office performance, failing to outperform its predecessor’s business and thus hurting Waititi’s average earnings.

8/10 James Gunn

2 Movies – $819,997,748

James Gunn movie 2014, Guardians of the Galaxy, It might have been a head scratcher for many fans when it was announced, but the film quickly became one of the most beloved entries in the MCU, prompting Gunn to return for its 2017 sequel. series, Gunn will run 2023 Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 3.

The original Guardians of the Galaxy exceeded all box office expectations, creating great enthusiasm for Volume 2, which was released three years later for an even higher worldwide total. While Gunn is already one of the MCU’s most profitable assets, the monumental excitement for the next chapter of the guardians The franchise will no doubt propel it further when the film finally releases in May.

7/10 Sam Raimi

1 Movie – $952,302,547

After kicking off the superhero movie craze of the early 2000s with his Spider man trilogy, Sam Raimi returned to the genre more than a decade later with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He’s only directed one movie so far in the MCU, but he may well return in future installments of the franchise, given his fan-favorite status among Marvel enthusiasts.

Nonetheless Multiverse of Madness did not perform as high as many speculators suggested, it was anything but a box office failure. The film eventually grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide, earning enough money to make Raimi one of the highest-paid directors in the franchise, with just a single film under his belt.

6/10 Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck

1 Movie – $1,129,727,388

squeezed between two Avengers movies, 2019 captain marvel was one of the most anticipated entries in the third phase of the MCU. The film saw the debut of Brie Larson’s eponymous character, as well as the first collaboration between Marvel and director duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. The film grossed over $1 billion, making it one of the highest-grossing Marvel films of all time.

With just a single film in the franchise, Fleck and Boden topped the average box office numbers of most other MCU directors. Despite the film’s success, the directing team is not scheduled to return for any future Marvel projects, including 2023. captain marvel sequel, The wonderswhich will be directed by Nia DaCosta.

5/10 Shane Black

1 Film – $1,215,392,272

After Jon Favreau directed the first two films in the series, Shane Black was hired to direct. Iron Man 3, last solo outing by Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU. While the movie did make some changes that fans weren’t happy with, Iron Man 3 was the highest paid entry in the Iron Man franchise, earning over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

While Black’s film was a huge success from a financial standpoint, the director’s very specific style didn’t agree with all fans of the franchise, leading his involvement in the MCU to remain a one-time deal. However, he remains one of Marvel’s most profitable creators, even nearly a decade after his entry was released.

4/10 Jon Watts

3 Movies – $1,309,619,008

Jon Watts is the first MCU director to direct all three parts of any respective trilogy, with his Spider man trilogy becoming incredibly successful at the worldwide box office. The director joined the franchise with Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, returning later to Far from home and No Way Home in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

All three of Watts’ films in the MCU have been box office successes, with the last two breaking the historic $1 billion mark. The director is clearly one of the MCU’s most profitable assets, indicating that his involvement with the franchise won’t end after No Way Home although Watts has recently given up on the next fantastic 4 restart.

3/10 Ryan Coogler

1 Film – $1,336,494,321

Ryan Coogler left the world in awe after the release of his 2018 movie Black Panther, which introduced the fictional world of Wakanda to the general public. Coogler was invited back to the MCU after the success of his initial film, with the sequel, Black Panther: wakanda foreverscheduled to debut in November.

Coogler quickly proved to be a visionary within the superhero genre, sparking a cultural revolution with the release of Black Panther. Its box office average is sure to rise as anticipation rises to wakanda foreverwhich, despite a challenging production, remains one of the most exciting entries in Phase 4.

2/10 Joss Whedon

2 Movies – $1,455,208,595

Though many viewers may remember him as the man who took charge of 2017 Justice League film, Joss Whedon was first and foremost a director at Marvel. He joined the franchise with the 2012 epic film, The Avengers. Whedon returned after the success of his initial film, delivering Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015.

Whedon’s two films set in the MCU were huge box office draws, both proving that the cinematic universe model could be incredibly profitable when done. right. Fan anxiety for team films made Avengers and age of ultron two of the highest paid films of all time, establishing a franchise that would last for many years to come.

1/10 The Russo Brothers

4 Movies – $1,678,120,182

Director duo Joe and Anthony Russo have the most films in the MCU, releasing four films in the span of five years, each with more success than the last. The brothers were brought in to command Captain America: The Winter Soldierwhich was so successful that they were slated to return for the 2016 sequel, Civil warand the last two Avengers films, which concluded the Infinity Saga.

The Russo brothers have delivered some of the biggest installments in the MCU – and the most successful. All but one of his films have crossed the $1 billion mark, with infinity war and End of the game each also surpassing $2 billion at the global box office. Although it has been revealed that they will not return to secret warsMarvel would no doubt love to see her return to the franchise for yet another blockbuster.