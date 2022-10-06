The other Star Wars character that Natalie Portman played (besides Padmé)

One of the main stars of the prequel trilogy, Natalie Portman technically played two Star Wars characters. Years before she became an Oscar-winning actress and one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Natalie Portman had a prominent role in Star Wars: Episode – The Phantom Menace, in which she played Padmé Amidala. Natalie Portman returned to Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Siththe first of which saw Portman playing two different characters.

A key character in understanding both the politics of the Clone Wars and Anakin’s fall to the dark side, Padmé was at the center of events that would shape the galaxy for the next 20 years. Padmé was introduced in The Phantom Menace as the queen-elect of Naboo, and while the planet’s true representative in the Senate was Palpatine, Padmé was actively present in discussions about the future of her planet and the galaxy as a whole.

Naboo policy and how the Trade Federation blockade could lead to war was The Phantom Menace main plot, and it was quickly established in the film that Padmé Amidala’s life would always be in danger. to the end of The Phantom Menace, it was revealed that Padmé often switched places with her handmaidens to ensure the queen’s protection. All of Padmé’s main handmaidens were played by actors who resembled Natalie Portman in some way. However, in Attack of the ClonesNatalie Portman herself played one of Padmé’s handmaidens – Cordé. Attack of the Clones opens with an attempt on Padmé’s life, but it was actually Cordé pretending to be the now senator of Naboo who was caught in the blast. To sell the idea that this gimmick of Padmé looked a lot like the former queen, George Lucas simply had Natalie Portman herself play Cordé as the handmaiden exited the ship. After the ship exploded, Cordé was played by Veronica Segura during the character’s final moments.

What happened to all of Padmé’s handmaidens

When Luke Skywalker was still Starkiller, George Lucas envisioned Leia Organa as having two handmaidens who would resemble the princess and could switch places with her if necessary. This concept never made it into the film, but was later reused in the film. Star Wars prequels with Padmé. During her days as queen and senator, Padmé was followed by a group of 10 handmaidens. Two of them died at the beginning of Attack of the Clones, Corde and Verse. Teckla Minnau, which was presented in Star Wars The Clone Wars, also died while trying to protect Padmé. Duja, who is originally from Released: Alliances, died during a solo mission. Five of them switched to other careers such as agriculture and music after Padmé’s death – Dormé, Rabé, Eirtaé, Yané and Saché. Ultimately, Sabé, who was played by Keira Knightley and was the main decoy for the queen, tried to investigate the death of her friend Padmé. Sabé even met Darth Vader in Star Wars comics and joined the Rebellion.

A concept that dates back to the first Star Warss In the film, the decoy servants helped define Padmé Amidala and her story. The revelation at the end of The Phantom Menace it can be a little confusing, but it makes for an interesting retelling of the movie. Unfortunately, the decoy idea proved tragically necessary when Cordé sacrificed himself for Padmé.