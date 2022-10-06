The Son | The second chapter of the Zeller trilogy gets a trailer!

The first trailer for The son – the second chapter of the trilogy of Florian Zeller on the subject of mental health, and his second film as a screenwriter and director.

Like the previous movie Zeller, The father (2020), nominated for six Academy Awards and unanimously acclaimed by international critics, the new work of Zeller is based on his own play, which premiered in Paris in 2018 as Le Fils and in London the following year.

Once again, Zeller writes in collaboration with Christopher Hampton (Atonement, Dangerous Liaisons), with whom he shared the Oscar in Best Adapted Argument for your work in The father.

A formidable cast of beloved stars takes The son the big screen, including winners and nominees for Oscars as Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and the legendary Anthony Hopkinswho won the Oscar for his role in the first film in the trilogy of Zeller. To this list, joins Zen McGraththe protagonist who brings Nicholas to life and debuts with his great first performance.

The Son Synopsis

The sonin Florian Zeller is a drama that follows the life of a family that is falling apart and trying to rebuild itself. A few years after his parents’ divorce, Nicholas, a 17-year-old boy, no longer wants to live with his mother, Kate. The son moves in with his father, Peter, and his partner, Beth, and hopes a new school and a fresh start will help him fight his anxiety. Trying to balance the profession with a new baby with Beth and the offer of a dream job in Washington, Peter tries to take care of Nicholas the same way he wanted his father to have treated him. But by leaning on the past in an attempt to right his wrongs, he loses the ability to hold on to the Nicholas of the present.

The son debuts in movie theaters soon.