‘The White Lotus’: Season 2 gets trailer highlighting new cast

After winning 10 Emmy Awards 2022, ‘The White Lotus‘, voted Best Miniseries of the season, is back with the trailer for the long-awaited 2nd season. In the new material we see the new cast and also what we will see in this new wave of episodes.

Check out the trailer below:

The cast brings it again Jennifer Coolidge and the newbies F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson and Aubrey Plaza.

The second season addresses a new story, since the series is an anthology, that is, without direct connection with the previous season. The plot revolves around several groups of strangers who meet at the White Lotus resort hotel, generating dramas and absurd situations.

Enjoy watching:

THE HBO Max will release the first episodes on the day October 30.

Check out the teaser:

The show was again shot in Italy, but this time it moved from Sicily to northern Rome at Lumina Studios. Previously, the series had been filmed at a resort that had closed its doors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Entitled ‘White Lotus: Sicily‘, the next cycle will focus on a new cast – with just a few familiar faces returning.

Jennifer Coolidge retorna and the cast will feature F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli and Theo James.

It is worth remembering that, recently, the first season conquered 20 Emmy Award nominationsincluding Best and Miniseries or TV Movie, Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie for Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario, Connie Britton and Natasha Rothwell and Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie for Murray Bartlett, Steve Zahn and Jake Lacy.

Don’t forget to watch: