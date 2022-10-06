This is a pyramid shaped office

the american azzo is known for its unusually shaped cabinets. The company has in its squad a case in cube shape and even a V8 engine. The most popular continues to be the line PYRAMID, which, as the name suggests, is pyramid-shaped. This line got a new update, the model PYRAMID 804M MESHwhich improves upon the previously released 804 and 804V.

Following the ATX form factor, the PYRAMID 804M MESH has an anodized aluminum frame and steel mesh panels, the main difference between the previous versions of the PYRAMID, which used tempered glass panels. Azzo explains that the airflow is improved with the use of steel mesh.

The structure is divided into two stages: the upper stage can house up to an E-ATX motherboard (305 × 280 mm) and the lower stage can host an ATX power supply. A video card up to 330 mm long can be installed horizontally and a riser cable is required to connect to the motherboard (included in the case). The PYRAMID 804M MESH measures 585 x 490 x 490 mm and weighs 12.9 Kg.

It is possible to install a CPU cooler with a height of up to 95mm, and a liquid cooling radiator up to 360mm or five fans with a diameter of 120mm. A 120 mm fan is already pre-installed. There are also two 2.5-inch and 1x 3.5-inch compartments. 2x USB 3.0 and 1x USB Type-C are also available.

price and availability

The PYRAMID 804M MESH will soon hit the market. The suggested price is US$ 419.99 (R$ 2,195, in direct conversion).