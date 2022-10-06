Through the Spider-Verse opens in cinema?

In view of the success of Spider-Man in the Spider-Verse, it’s only natural that everyone is looking forward to its sequel. The animation won several awards – including an Oscar -, introduced Miles Morales to audiences outside of comics and even opened the doors to the multiverse in pop culture. And with all this success, it’s obvious that everyone is wondering when the sequel will hit theaters.





Photo: Reproduction / Sony Pictures / Canaltech

The bad news is that we’ll have to wait a few more months until we find all the Neighborhood Friendly variants once again. Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse is one of several films that had their production affected by the covid-19 pandemic and, therefore, underwent several postponements.

If it wasn’t for the disease, we would have already watched the movie and we would be looking forward to a third chapter. Sony’s original expectation was to bring animation in early 2022, but setbacks forced changes in a row, and now we must go back to spiderverse only in 2023.

When Spider-Verse 2 hits theaters

According to Sony’s latest forecast, Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse premieres on June 1, 2023 — that is, it will still take a while. But, as negative as it may seem, there is a bright side to all this.

The fact that the film has already been delayed twice may be an indication that this may be the last. OK, Venom: Time of Carnage and morbius We’ve already been shown that Sony isn’t usually very reliable when it comes to dates, but we want to believe that this time it’s going to be different.

Even because there is an abyss of quality that separates Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse of the other two films. While the story of the two villains seemed like the studio forced the postponement to minimize the damage caused by the bad receptions, the animation already arrives wrapped in a lot of expectation and with everyone already hoping for the best.







Miles and Gwen’s relationship will be deepened in the new film (Image: Reproduction/Sony Pictures) Photo: Canaltech

It may be a somewhat “polyanesque” look, but it is even unfair to compare spiderverse like this. Everything that has been said and shown of the animated feature suggests that this delay is really being used to polish and make this Spider-Men journey through various realities as refined as possible.

So the fact that Sony has pushed the October 2022 premiere to June 2023 could be a pretty good indication that these additional eight months will be enough to make all the possible adjustments and that we won’t be surprised by another date change. Or so we hope.

Also, another hope concerns the third film. Initially, Through the Spiderverse would be split into two parts, but all this musical chairs made Sony review its plans and turn each chapter into a standalone feature. So this final part will be called Beyond the Spiderverse and it may be that all this delay is to anticipate the links between the stories, making the interval between one premiere and another not so great.

What we know about Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse

Generally speaking, not much. The idea of ​​a sequel was already obvious from the end of spiderversewhen the post-credits scene introduced Spidey 2099. From then on, it was only a matter of time before Sony confirmed that the sequel was indeed on the way.





Spider-Man 2099 is one of the novelties of Across the Spider-Verse (Image: Reproduction/Sony Pictures) Photo: Canaltech

And even so, the amount of information is still quite scarce. We had a first trailer that confirmed the central point of the plot: instead of seeing characters from the multiverse falling into the world of Miles Morales, now it will be the young hero’s turn to travel through different dimensions – justifying the title. Except that, apart from that, everything is still a mystery.

Of course, only that Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) will meet again Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and that, together, they will make this trip between universes. And, so far, we only know that one of those realities will be that of Spidey 2099, which will be played by the ubiquitous Oscar Isaac.

A few other appearances have also been suggested, but nothing concrete has been shown so far. This includes the return of Peter Parker and the debut of Jessica Drew, Spider-Woman. It is also speculated that the Spider man Japanese will appear, but there is still nothing official to that effect. The villain was confirmed to be the unknown Mancha.

Meet Spot, Miles Morales’ most formidable foe yet. 🕳 See him in action in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse – Coming soon exclusively in theaters. pic.twitter.com/7oFNMIjwpY — Sony Pictures Brasil (@SonyPicturesBr) June 13, 2022

And, while the special appearances are not revealed, Sony has confirmed what will be the great asset of the long – and also the reason for so much delay in its production. Each of the worlds the heroes visit will be animated in a different way, really creating the feeling that every leap in the spider-verse will introduce something new.

It is an extrapolation of what the first film had already presented. In this case, what we saw were varied styles of animation just on the characters, which was enough to create a very original and impressive aesthetic. So what should we see in Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse it is this concept taken to a new level.

So write it down so you don’t forget: Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse opens in theaters on June 1, 2023.

