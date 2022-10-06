Tim Cook reveals requirements to work at Apple

At the ceremony in which he received an honorary degree from an Italian university, the CEO Tim Cook talked about several topics in his speech — including what it takes to work in apple.

First of all, he pointed out that the people at the company want to “really change the world and enrich people’s lives” — feelings that drive them to do their best work. Furthermore, as reported by fortunethe executive listed four basic requirements that a company employee should have.

The first of these is the collaboration — something that, according to him, is fundamental for the creation of new products. For Cook, Apple believes that individual contributions are fundamental, but that teamwork can bring incredible results.

Afterwards, he talked about creativity and made it clear that the company values ​​and looks for people who think differently — that is, who can look at a problem without being influenced by how it was seen in the past, looking at it from different angles in an attempt to find a solution.

Curiosity is another innate quality required of an Apple employee, as questions push people to think deeply about answers — which is an incredible skill in the Apple executive’s view.

Finally, Cook pointed out that Apple employees must be competent what they do and need to be experts in their respective fields — expertise which is generally acquired both in their training and in their previous work experience.

These are minimum characteristics that are expected for the proper functioning of any company, let’s face it.

via 9to5Mac