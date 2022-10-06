TSE orders to delete posts that associate Lula with Satanism

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) ordered the removal of social media from a video that associates PT Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva with Satanism and that has been shared by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In the decision, Minister Paulo de Tarso Vieira Sanseverino determined that TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Gettr remove the publications within 24 hours, under penalty of the daily fine, in the amount of R$ 50 thousand, in case. of noncompliance. Sanseverino also determined that TikTok provide the registration data for the identification of the responsible administrator of the @vicky_vanilla_official profile.

The minister responds to a request from the coalition of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who filed a lawsuit with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

According to Lula’s team, the publications aim to make negative electoral propaganda and were published by Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL) and federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL), in addition to other names linked to the current Chief Executive, such as bloggers Bernardo Küster and Gustavo Gayer and the musician Roger Rocha Moreira, known for being part of the band Ultraje a Rigor.

The video cited by the coalition is of a TikTok user who presents himself as a Satanist and says he supports Lula in the presidential race. In the lawsuit filed with the TSE, however, the ex-president’s team argues that this user recorded another video two weeks earlier criticizing the PT, which would show the opposite position of the author of the video in relation to the ex-president.

“For the sake of truth, it is believed that the represented, using the social repulsion that all Christians have towards him, promotes ‘false support’ for the candidate Lula da Silva. That is, he declared his support for the candidate Lula knowing that this would harm the candidate because he deliberately defends the figure of the antichrist”, says the PT coalition.

In the present case, an engendered structure is observed where, from a false support (fake news), a politically relevant fact is created and quickly spread by a structure aimed at the dissemination of disinformation. Excerpt from an action filed by Lula’s coalition with the TSE

Based on these arguments, the PT campaign asked that the content be removed from the social networks Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram, that the targets of the representation be prohibited from making new similar publications, upon payment of fines, and that the author of the video is identified.

To UOL, Zambelli stated that “the internet user’s manifestation is public, free and under his own responsibility” and that “we have no contact or any connection with the various critics of Christianity who are Lula’s allies.” O UOL also tries to contact the others mentioned and the space remains open for manifestation.