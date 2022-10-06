Ukraine is official in the European ticket to host the 2030 World Cup

posted on 10/05/2022 15:41 / updated 10/05/2022 17:06



(credit: AFP)

The headquarters of the European Football Federation (UEFA) received a historic moment this Wednesday (5/10), when Ukraine officially became one of the host countries of the 2030 World Cup, along with Spain and Portugal. The presidents of the three national institutions organized the announcement at the headquarters of the continental entity, in the Swiss city of Nyon.

Along with the Spanish representatives, Luis Rubiales, and Portuguese, Fernando Gomes, the representative of Ukrainian football, Nikolay Pavlov, confirmed the continental entity’s support for the triad, even with the third of these countries going through a war against Russia. The conflict has lasted since the last month of February.

The Iberian ticket itself had been announced since July 2021. The announcement by the International Football Federation (Fifa) will take place in 2024. In addition to the European proposal, two other multiple candidacies are in evidence: the trio Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabia, in addition to the so-called “South American cone”, composed of Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile.

The main issue until the final decision must be in the conflict that the Eastern European country is going through. For more than nine months now, Ukraine and Russia have been at war over the narrative of Russian populations allegedly oppressed in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, annexed by the Moscow government this week.

*Intern under the supervision of Danilo Queiroz