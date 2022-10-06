Understand what the ‘free energy market’ is and what it can change for residential consumers

Continues after advertising

O Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) opened last Friday, 30, a public consultation of proposal that allows all consumers to choose their own supplier of electricity, a measure known as the “free energy market”. Public Consultation 137/2022 will remain open to receive contributions until November 1st.

Currently, only consumers with a load greater than 500kW, such as industries, can buy electricity from any supplier, normally electricity bills greater than R$150,000. The MME’s proposal is to expand the possibility of choice for low voltage consumers, including residential, commercial and industrial, who are in the so-called “captive market” of energy.

Free energy market allows all consumers to choose their own electricity supplier Photograph: Pixabay

The measure could lower the price and provide freedom of choice for all electricity consumers, according to the ministry. The objective is to increase the sector’s competitiveness, allowing access to other suppliers in addition to electricity distributors, which operate with regulated tariffs. According to the ministry, competition can also bring more interesting prices to consumers, who are currently unable to negotiate tariffs.

With the opening, the customer can choose the products that best meet their consumption profile, highlights Rui Altieri, president of Electric Energy Commercialization Chamber (CCEE). The standardization of products is not yet defined, but it will be possible, for example, to choose whether the tariff will fluctuate during the day or have a single constant value, depending on the times when the consumer uses more energy, explains Altieri. “It is still possible to have specific prices during the dry period and the single period. THE ring will study this and standardize the products”, he says.

If the proposal comes into force, interested consumers must be represented by a retail agent before the CCEE. Currently, there are 50 able and operating traders in the market and another 17 in the process of qualification, informs the CCEE.

The trader will do a job similar to that of a real estate agent or a financial fund manager, compares Altieri. “If you want energy from a renewable source, wind, solar, he will fetch for you. It’s the same as what happens with the real estate company, which looks for the apartment within its profile”, exemplifies Altieri.

In the government proposal, put up for consultation, industries and businesses connected at low voltage will be able to choose the energy supplier from January 1, 2026. Residential and rural consumers will be able to make this choice from January 1, 2028.

Challenges

Despite defending the proposal itself, the MME recognizes that there are still some challenges, such as the regulation of the supplier of last resort – a service that will be responsible for guaranteeing the supply of energy to the consumer if the company with which it has contracts is prevented from carry out the activity -, and of the measurement aggregator, the review of the mechanisms for managing the portfolio and decontracting of distributors, in addition to improvements to retail sales and separation of wire and energy activities.

“In this sense, the ordinance proposal submitted for public consultation defines a schedule compatible with the need for regulation, so that there is sufficient time for discussion and filling of regulatory gaps and necessary improvements”, justifies the MME.

According to Altieri, it is still necessary to ensure that the distributors’ market is not weakened by the opening. Even though prices may become more advantageous, not everyone will opt for the free market. To take care of this portion of consumers, the CCEE has already presented a technical proposal that, if executed correctly, will not cause any problems for the consumer, assures Altieri.

High voltage consumers

The first step towards opening up the market was taken on the 28th, when the MME published an ordinance that allows all consumers in the high voltage market to buy electricity from any supplier. The measure takes effect on January 1, 2024.

To date, only consumers with an individual load of more than 500 kW are entitled to choose the energy supplier, as long as it comes from an incentivized source: wind, solar, biomass and small hydroelectric plants. Those with demand from 1,000 kW can buy from any source.

With the ordinance, all high voltage consumers become part of the free electricity market. According to the MME, around 106 thousand new consumer units will be able to migrate.