US tourist breaks ancient Roman statues in Vatican museum







Tourists smash ancient Roman statues in Vatican museum Photo: Social networks / Reproduction

An American tourist broke two works of art in a Vatican museum this Wednesday, 5th. According to the local press, the suspect would have been angry after not being allowed to see Pope Francis, freaked out at the museum and broke the busts of the Ancient Rome.

According to the newspaper Il Messagero, the suspect was identified as an American of Egyptian origin. The case took place at the Chiaramonti gallery around noon (local time).

Witnesses say the man was interested in seeing Pope Francis in person, but reportedly became angry after his request was denied. The American was then caught knocking over one of the works, while the other fell after he fled.

The suspect was detained by museum security and taken in for questioning by the police. The works were transferred to a marble restoration laboratory. The damage, according to experts, is not considered serious. The case remains under investigation.

