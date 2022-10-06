VIOLA DAVIS in Brazil: Ancestry, DNA and Afrotourism

We are still impacted by the passage of Viola Davis here. The 57-year-old actress came along with her husband Julius to promote the film THE WOMAN KING that has just premiered in Brazilian cinemas.

In her lively tour of Brazil, in addition to important interviews, Viola took advantage of the trip to learn more about our culture. She visited the court of the Mangueira samba school, watched an Afro dance performance and was received at the home of friends Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos and other distinguished guests such as Seu Jorge, Iza, Ícaro Silva, among others.

Upon being received by Maju Coutinho in her interview with Fantástico, Viola spoke more about the experience of discovering her ancestry through DNA testing, and began the interview by saying:

“Every time I go to Africa, I feel like I’m going home”

The actress also mentioned that she took the DNA test in which she revealed 96% of her blackness with origins in Kenya, Cameroon, Namibia and Botswana.

She adds that she feels this connection between all of us (USA, Africa and Brazil) and that even distant, black people and their narratives connect.

Viola Davis spent months dedicated to learning about the culture and military training of the Ahosi, an African female army that made history between the 17th and 19th centuries in the Kingdom of Dahomey, now Benin.

Knowing about her ancestry certainly helped the actress to delve even further into the world of Ahosi. She claims she spent months researching and studying and learned a lot from the warriors about empowerment and the feminine spirit.

The film still offers us a mostly black cast and inky black women!

“Many women of color don’t see themselves as valuable people and, as with me, this film will help them see their strength and vulnerability. They will have a chance to see themselves in a way they never have before.”

Viola Davis.

The desire to travel to the African continent and learn about its roots and the stories of the original peoples there permeates Hollywood and increasingly enters the mind of the black and middle class black traveller. May Afrotourism come as a hug to those travelers who have had to wait so long to get to know the mother continent in the way they deserve.

Did you like this post? Tell us!

Adupé and until next time!

Text by Cris dos Santos and Bia Moremi.