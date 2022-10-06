Vítor Pereira can leave Corinthians and go to Premier League club in 2023

The Portuguese has a contract with Timão only until the end of 2022 and will compete for the Copa do Brasil title in the coming weeks.

At the end of this year, the contract of Victor Pereira as Corinthians and, to date, there has been no progress towards a renewal. With that, the Portuguese is free to negotiate with any club in Europe, and the interested party is the Wolverhamptonfrom England, according to journalist Virtudes Sánchez.

Two days ago, coach Bruno Lage was sacked, and the club is looking for a new manager for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Wolves occupy the third-to-last position in the Premier League table, with just one victory in the first eight games in the competition.

Vítor Pereira has already been considered at other English clubs, especially Everton, when the club fired Rafa Benítez at the end of 2021. The Toffees, however, ended up hiring Frank Lampard in January, and the Portuguese reinforced Corinthians about two months after being sacked from Fenerbahçe, Turkey.

Vítor Pereira is not the only name analyzed by Wolves

The favorite is Julen Lopetegui, who currently manages Sevilla, and who has coached the Spanish national team between 2016 and 2018. The fact that there are many Portuguese in the squad would make Vítor Pereira’s life easier: there are 10 in total, in addition to the Spanish-Brazilian. Diego Costa.