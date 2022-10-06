What does Apple’s CEO think about the metaverse?

Getty Images

THE Goal, company of Mark Zuckerbergis gathering efforts and investing billions of dollars to build its metaverse, movement that spurred interest in the concept over the past two years. But the CEO of apple, Tim Cook, in an interview given to a European vehicle, believes that most people do not know how to define what it is, what is the purpose of the metaverse and if so much time would be spent within this universe. Cook also states that, despite the adoption of AR and VR technologies, Apple is still not working directly with the metaverse.

Zuckerberg has a contrary opinion to Tim Cook. The creator of Facebook believes that Apple and Meta are in a very deep philosophical competition for the construction of the metaverse. Cook believes that VR technology is very immersive and interactive, but it is an activity that will not take up all the users’ lives, because despite being positive, it is not a good form of communication.

“I always think it’s important for people to understand what something is. And I’m really not sure the average person can tell what the metaverse is,” she said. “It’s something you can really dive into. And that can be put to good use. But I don’t think you want to live your whole life that way. VR is for set periods, but not a way to communicate well. So I’m not against it, but that’s how I see it.”, he said about immersive technologies like AR and VR.

Despite skeptical statements about the metaverse, the three companies are investing in technology that Meta believes is the future of the metaverse. Apple aims to announce a combination of AR and VR headsets in 2023, Snap has already released the first pair of AR glasses as a limited beta in 2021, and Amazon has already released augmented reality apps in recent years and has an app. under development.

Meta has already launched virtual reality headsets, after acquiring the company Oculus in 2014 and the company intends to release its first pair of augmented reality glasses in the year 2024, which is currently only available to developers.