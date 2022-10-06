What will The Power and the Law season 2 look like?

The series The Power and the Law was such a hit for Netflix earlier this year that it soon secured a second season. Considered an investigative series with an established fanbase based on the books by author Michael Connelly, it was considered a cheap investment for the streaming service.

But what is known about this new season so far? The first episodes of the series were not based on the first book that make up the story of lawyer Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) called in English The Lincoln Lawyer (original title of the program), but in the second one entitled The Brass Verdict.

The production of the attraction, however, decided to skip the story of the third name book, The Reversaland will adapt the fourth publication, The Fifth Witnesswhich focuses on Lisa Trammel, a longtime client of Mickey’s, who is accused of murdering a wealthy mortgage broker.

The show’s first season ended with Mickey surfing while being watched from afar by a mysterious man with a tattoo on his forearm.

Anyone who paid close attention to the entire case presented during the season can connect the dots and believe that this man was even mentioned by a witness in the case of Jesus Menendez.

Menendez, arrested for a murder he didn’t commit, was released after Glory testified that Menendez was indeed innocent, and the real killer was actually a guy with a tattooed forearm.

In the scene, she does not reveal the identity of the subject, but it is possible that before this finale the season focuses precisely on the continuation of this case and the unfolding of the trial.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo once again returns to the role of protagonist, accompanied by Neve Campbell, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson and Becki Newton. David E. Kelly, known for the hits of Big Little Lies and Nine Strangers, will again be the showrunner and head writer of the series, and according to Netflix will have the follow-up of Dailyn Rodriguez as executive director. she was in the series the queen of the south (starred by Alice Braga and also available on Netflix) and The Night Shift (available on Globoplay).

The Power and the Law amassed 1.85 billion minutes watched in its first week according to data released by the website Deadline, and it had a positive rating of 79% on the aggregate of critics Rotten Tomatoes. Prior to the series, the source material had already been adapted for film in 2011, in a film of the same name starring Matthew McConaughey.

