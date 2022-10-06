WhatsApp is a “surveillance tool”, accuses Telegram CEO

Admin 1 day ago Technology Leave a comment 8 Views

The security flaws of Whatsapp returned to the spotlight. This week, the CEO of telegram, Pavel Durov stated that the Meta messenger is “a surveillance tool” due to the loopholes. Therefore, the executive wants you to use any messaging application, except the platform of the owner of Facebook.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

an endless soap opera, check out latest news

Finally, another chapter of the great soap opera involving Elon Musk and the Twitter company …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved