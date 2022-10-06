WhatsApp Premium is released for testing; learn all about the paid version | Social networks

WhatsApp Premium, the paid version of WhatsApp Business, was released for testing this Thursday (6), according to information released by the specialized portal WABetaInfo. The modality, which has not yet been officially announced by Meta, the company that owns the messenger, had already been seen in development in May of this year, and can now be explored by some users of the WhatsApp testing system, available for iPhone (iOS) phones. and Android. So far, it is not known what the price of the Premium version will be, nor when it will be officially launched.

For now, only two new features of WhatsApp Premium have been added to the messenger: the possibility of creating a link for the chat and expanding the use of the app on up to ten devices simultaneously. Regarding the first one, what is known is that, after joining one of the app’s plans, the user could create their own address for buyers to contact their store, following this format: “https://wa.me/ mybusiness” (without quotes). According to information from WABetaInfo, the link could be changed every 90 days and would automatically expire if the plan was cancelled.

The option of connecting the same chat to ten devices simultaneously is interesting for users who have larger work teams, as it facilitates the access of shopkeepers to the same chat. In the regular version, WhatsApp currently allows connection to up to four different electronics, namely cell phones, tablets and PCs.

It is important to remember that the Premium version of WhatsApp Business is optional; therefore, if you don’t want to pay the subscription, the user can keep the free mode of the messenger. The functions that currently exist will continue to be available in the app for free. In this way, the paid system is aimed only at shopkeepers who insist on these additional features.

For now, it is not known what the other features of WhatsApp Business Premium will be or what is its release forecast. To access it in beta, you need to have the app updated and then go to the messenger settings to then choose a plan. It is worth remembering that, because it is being made available gradually and in some countries, if the option is not yet available to you, it is possible that it will be released in another update. Finally, it is worth mentioning that, as it is being tested, the modality can be officially launched with some changes in its operation.

With information from WABetaInfo

