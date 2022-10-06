WhatsApp Premium: paid version of the app starts to be released

WhatsApp Premium, the paid version of the business-oriented messaging app, started to be released by Meta recently. According to the WABetaInfo website, the novelty began to appear for users of the Business version of the platform in the latest beta for Android and iOS.

Only available to a portion of WhatsApp Business users, the subscription can currently only be used in certain countries, according to WABetaInfo. In other words, like other functions of the app, Meta decided to start distributing the tool gradually, with a wider release in the future.

Source: WABetaInfo

The paid version of WhatsApp appears in a new tab of the app called Premium. As the images above show, the use of the tool is optional, but it guarantees extra benefits for those who own a business and use the messenger.

What are the advantages of WhatsApp Premium?

The beta version of WhatsApp Business lists two extra functions that will be available to those who pay: creating a custom link and using up to 10 devices connected to the same account. Both functions were announced by Meta back in May, when the news was officially revealed.

The personalized link allows the company to have a “wa.me” URL customized for the business, making life easier for customers. Support for up to 10 devices allows a company’s account to be managed by multiple devices simultaneously.

While a survey revealed that regular WhatsApp users would pay for a premium version of the app, it’s important to note that the extra features of the officially announced subscription are for business only. The official price of the novelty in Brazil was also not disclosed.