WhatsApp will be BLOCKED on these devices: see full list!

O Whatsapp has already become the most used messaging application by Brazilians. That’s because the tool has the option to send text messages, voice messages, images, emojis, stickers, files, location and more.

All for free and at no cost. However, some users will be left without the mobile messenger. The expected date: from the 24th of October.

What happens is that many devices, including models with android and iOSwill no longer be able to support the features offered by the application.

It is worth mentioning that the list of cell phones that will be without WhatsApp is extensive and includes approximately 38 different brands and models.

WhatsApp blocking on mobiles

According to Meta, the company in charge of managing the messaging application, the WhatsApp blocking in some cell phone models, it occurs because the devices no longer support new updates, which are released on a recurring basis.

”Like other technology companies, every year, we analyze which are the oldest devices and software with the fewest users to define those that will no longer be compatible with the Whatsapp. It is possible that these devices do not include the latest security updates or do not include functionality necessary to operate WhatsApp.

In this sense, given the difficulty of receiving new resources, especially those related to security, the user may have their information unprotected. Therefore, it is necessary to change the device or update the operating system.

List of devices that will have WhatsApp blocked

See below the list of cell phones that will stop running the messenger:

Optimus F7, Optimus F5, LG Lucid 2, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus F3, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q.