Where is the stellar cast of the popular Netflix movie?

Between positive and negative opinions, Assault on Power remains among Netflix’s most-watched movies this week, and much of that success is down to its cast full of familiar faces.

Led by Bruce Willisthe actor is far from the only action movie star featured in the 2016 film directed by Steve C. Miller and then we’ll tell you where the film’s cast has been.

Bruce Willis – Jeffrey Hubert

One of the biggest movie stars of all films who started his career in the 80s, unfortunately announced his retirement earlier this year due to health reasons.

Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, a brain disorder that hinders a person’s ability to express themselves, affecting their understanding of language and communication.

Currently, the star lives with his family and is undergoing treatment for the disease.

Christopher Meloni – Agent Montgomery

In Assault on Power, Meloni embodies the protagonist agent of the story.

The actor is one of the biggest names in US TV and cinema, and has gained worldwide recognition as Detective Elliot Stabler from the series Law & Ordera production in which he continues to operate to this day.

In addition to the series, the actor is also a voice actor for the animations. Harley Quinn, Family Guy and Rick and Morty.

Adrian Grenier – Agent Wells

Adrian Grenier became famous in 2004 when he took on the role of Vincent Chase on the Serie Entourage: Fame and Friendship, and after that, by assuming the role of Nate, girlfriend of Anne Hathaway in The devil Wears Prada.

The actor’s most recent work was as the protagonist of the series clickbait, from Netflix.

Dave Bautista – Agent Stockwell

Dave Bautista was a fighter WWEfor one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors.

The star’s schedule is currently packed with the imminent debut of Between Knives and Secrets 2 and the recordings of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Dune Part 2.

