Why did Ana de Armas initially refuse Entre Knives and Secrets?

movie star blondewhich is making waves on Netflix, Ana de Armas was catapulted to fame because of Between Knives and Secrets2019. In the feature directed by Rian Johnson, she plays the nurse and caretaker for the elderly, Marta Cabrera, but the actress opened up and confessed that she did not even want to audition for the film after knowing about the character.

In an interview with the program Today Showshe said that when she was called to submit an audition video, she was totally turned off by all the stereotypes surrounding the role.

“I was in the middle of shooting another movie [quando recebi o convite]. And the character description was: ‘Latin caretaker, pretty’, something like that. And I was given a single scene to decorate. When I saw ‘a nurse’ there, I thought, ‘Oh no, I’ve heard something like this before,’” she shot her.

But the actress changed her mind completely when she came across the full script of the film in her hands.

“I kept saying, ‘No, no, no.’ And truth be told, it was just because I was right in the middle of another project. until they [produtores] they said, ‘OK, we’ll send you the script.’ And as soon as I read it, I thought, ‘Oh my God, I need to send this tape now. There’s no way I can lose this role,’” he said.

Historically, Latina actresses are cast in roles such as nurses, inmates, drug dealers, or employees in Hollywood productions, which put Ana on edge.

Between Knives and Secrets tells the story of Harlan Thrombey, a famous writer of detective books who is found dead after turning 85. It is then that Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is hired to investigate the case and determine if it was a murder engineered by one of his family members with an eye on the inheritance.

The writer’s large family even lived at war, and many of its members had a good life supported by the old author. At the center of the whole story is Marta Cabrera, his caring nurse, with whom he liked to play chess and possibly the last person to see him alive.

Since this film, Ana has appeared in other projects such as Deep waters, 007 – No Time to Dieand hidden agent. She recently starred blonde, ‘biopic’ by Marilyn Monroe, which has received numerous criticisms for the confusing and misogynistic way in which the story of the Hollywood icon is told. But not everything is critical, as she was even praised by Brad Pitt.

