Why did the US fail to predict Russian military failure in Ukraine? – Ground Forces

Since Ukraine launched a successful counteroffensive against Russian forces in late August, US officials have tried to claim credit, insisting US intelligence has been instrumental in Ukraine’s battlefield victories.

However, US officials simultaneously played down their intelligence failures in Ukraine – especially their glaring mistakes at the start of the war. When Putin invaded in February, US intelligence officials told the White House that Russia would win in a matter of days by quickly crushing the Ukrainian army.according to current and former US intelligence officials, who asked not to be identified to discuss confidential information.

The Central Intelligence Agency was so pessimistic about Ukraine’s chances that officials told President Joe Biden and other policymakers that the best they could hope for was that the remnants of Ukraine’s defeated forces would mount an insurgency, a guerrilla war. against the Russian occupiers. At the time of the February invasion, the CIA was already planning how to provide covert support for a Ukrainian insurgency after a Russian military victorythe authorities said.

US intelligence reports at the time they predicted that Kyiv would fall quickly, perhaps in a week or two at the most. The forecasts spurred the Biden administration to secretly withdraw some key U.S. intelligence assets from Ukraine, including former CIA-contracted secret special operations personnel, current and former officials said. His account was supported by a Navy officer and a former Navy SEAL, who were aware of the movements and who also asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The CIA “got it all wrong,” said a former senior US intelligence official who knows what the CIA was reporting when the Russian invasion began. “They thought Russia would win right away.”

When it became clear that the agency’s predictions of a quick Russian victory were wrong, the Biden administration sent the clandestine assets that had been taken from Ukraine back into the country, military and intelligence officials said. A US official insisted that the CIA only carried out a partial withdrawal of its assets when the war began and that the agency “never left completely”.

Nonetheless, US clandestine operations inside Ukraine are now much more extensive than they were at the start of the war, when US intelligence officials feared that Russia would overrun the Ukrainian army. There is a far greater presence of CIA and US special operations personnel and resources in Ukraine than there was at the time of the Russian invasion in February, several current and former intelligence officials told The Intercept.

US covert operations inside Ukraine are being conducted under a secret presidential order, current and former officials said. The finding indicates that the president had discreetly notified some congressional leaders of the administration’s decision to conduct a broad program of clandestine operations within the country. A former special forces official said Biden altered a pre-existing discovery, originally approved during the Obama administration, that was designed to combat malign foreign-influenced activities. A former CIA official told The Intercept that Biden’s use of the preexisting discovery has frustrated some intelligence officials, who believe that the US involvement in the Ukraine conflict is so different from the spirit of the discovery that it should merit a new one.

The staggering failure of the US intelligence community early in the war to recognize the fundamental weaknesses of the Russian system reflects its blindness to the military and economic weaknesses of the Soviet Union in the 1980s.when Washington failed to predict the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. While not all US intelligence analysts have underestimated the Ukrainian will to fight, the community’s mistakes in Ukraine occurred only a few months ago. after US intelligence severely underestimated how quickly the US-backed government in Afghanistan would collapse in 2021, leading to a rapid takeover by the Taliban.

Some senior US intelligence officials have already admitted that they were wrong in projecting a quick Russian victory. In March, Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, acknowledged during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that the CIA did not do well “in terms of anticipating the military challenges that [Putin] met with their own soldiers.”

Defense Intelligence Agency director, Army Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, told the same March hearing that “my opinion was that, based on a variety of factors, that the Ukrainians were not as ready as I thought they should be. be, therefore, I questioned their will to fight, [e] that was a bad assessment on my part.”

“I think assessing… morale and will to fight is a very difficult analytical task,” he added. “We had different contributions from different organizations. And at least from my perspective as a director, I didn’t do as well as I could have.”

However, these admissions mask a more fundamental flaw that authorities have not fully acknowledged: US intelligence has failed to recognize the importance of rampant corruption and incompetence in the Putin regime, particularly in the Russian army and Moscow’s defense industries, current and former intelligence officials said. US intelligence did not realize the impact of insider corruption and deception among Putin loyalists on Moscow’s defense establishment, which left the Russian army a fragile, hollow shell.

“There were no reports of corruption in the Russian system,” said the former top intelligence official. “They didn’t notice and ignored any evidence of it.”

After a series of Russian defeats, even prominent Russian analysts have begun to openly blame the corruption and deception that plague the Russian system. On Russian television this past weekend, Andrey Gurulyov, a former deputy commander of Russia’s southern military district and now a member of the Russian Duma, blamed his country’s losses on a system of lies, “from the top down”.

Furthermore, Putin imposed an invasion plan on the Russian armed forces that was impossible to achieve, the official argued. “You can’t really separate the issue of Russian military competence from the fact that they were chained to an impossible plan, which led to poor military preparation.“, said the official.

After Russia’s defeat at Lyman in eastern Ukraine last weekend, retired General Ben Hodges, who commanded the US Army in Europe from 2014 to 2018, also admitted that he had “overestimated the capabilities of the Army”. Russia” before invading Ukraine because “I couldn’t see the depth of corruption” in the Russian Defense Ministry.

The inability of the US intelligence community to recognize the importance of Russian corruption appears to be the result of an over-reliance on technical resources.. Before the war, high-tech satellites and surveillance systems allowed the US to track the deployment of Russian troops, tanks and planes and spy on Russian military officials, allowing US intelligence to accurately predict the timing of the invasion. But it would take more human spies inside Russia to see that the Russian army and defense industries were deeply corrupt.

Since the beginning of the war, a long list of weaknesses in the Russian military and its defense industries have been exposed, symbolized by the so-called jack-in-the-box failure of Russian tanks. Ukrainian forces quickly learned that a well-placed shot could blow up a turret of Russian tanks, sending it skyward and killing the entire crew. It was clear that the Russian tanks were cheaply designed and built – with ammunition openly stored in a ring inside the turret that could explode when the turret is hit – and that the safety of the crew was not prioritized.. In July, Admiral Tony Radakin, the British military chief, said Russia had lost nearly 1,700 tanks in Ukraine.

Weak leadership, poor training, and low morale led to massive casualties among base Russian soldiers. In August, the Pentagon estimated that 70,000 to 80,000 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded in Ukraine. Ukraine also suffered heavy casualties, but the strength of the Russian front line was greatly weakened.

About that, One of the biggest mysteries for US analysts has been Russia’s failure to gain control of Ukraine’s skies., despite having a much larger air force. Aircraft design flaws, poor pilot training and gaps in aircraft maintenance have left Russian aircraft vulnerable to Ukraine’s air defenses, which have been bolstered with Stinger missiles and other Western air defense systems.

The failure of US intelligence to see the dysfunction in the Russian army and defense industries means it also failed to predict Russia’s continuing battlefield defeats, which are now having a profound political and social impact on both Putin and Russia. Putin ordered a partial mobilization to replace heavy battlefield losses, sparking large-scale protests. At least 200,000 people have already fled Russia, including thousands of young people trying to avoid recruitment.

SOURCE: The Intercept