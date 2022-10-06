Why is Alicent forcing Aegon II to marry Helaena? · Rolling Stone

As in the prequel Game of Thrones (2011), House of the Dragon shows that marriages are nothing more than political alliances between the families of Westeros.

Just like in the prelude game of Thrones (2011), House of the Dragon (2022) shows that marriages are nothing more than political alliances between Westerosi families. In the 7th episode, we see the determination Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) in uniting the children Aegon II (Ty Tennant) and helaena (Evie Allen) in marriage.

Despite being the youngest of Alice and King Viserys I (paddyconstantine), aemond seems to understand the politics behind sibling marriage. if aegon and helaena if they marry, Valyrian blood will remain among the royal bloodline, and the firstborn’s chances increase to succeed the firstborn. Iron Throne.

In a dialogue between aemond (Leo Ashton) and Aegon IIthe character of Ty Tennant talks about the awkwardness and aversion to marrying his sister. In addition, the older brother comments on the alien-to-the-world way of helaena and his unusual interest in invertebrates.

So far the series, inspired by the book Fire & Blood (2018), from George RR Martinthe chances of jacaerys, Lucerys and Joffrey Velarion inherit the Iron Throne in Rhaenyra Targaryen were low, since, supposedly, they would not be legitimate children of Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan in the older version).

in production, Rhaenira even tried to suggest that jacaerys and helaena get married, but Alicent declined the offer. If the marriage agreement were accepted, there would be no rivalry behind the succession of the Iron Throne.

As shown in the book of George RR Martin, Rhaenira decides to marry her uncle, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) to maintain the pure lineage of the family Targaryen and disqualify the half-siblings, since they are not of the direct lineage of the King Viserys I. While aegon and helaena they end up marrying, before the Dance of the Dragons, which will highlight the civil war of House Targaryens, and the succession to the Iron Throne.

The new production inspired by the book ‘Fire&Blood’ in George RR Martin will tell the story of the reign of House Targaryens, the civil war for the succession to the Iron Throne, and the story of conquering lands in Westeros, better known as the Dance of the Dragonsexactly 172 years before the events between Jon Snow (Harrington Kit) and Daenarys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

The first seven episodes of House of the Dragon are already available on HBO Maxand have new episodes every Sunday, distributed on the television channel HBO and available simultaneously in streaming. watch the trailer below:

