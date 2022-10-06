Will Nubank close? Fintech clarifies fake news that worries customers

Rumors about the closing of Nubank in Brazil have been circulating on the internet after the change of registration in the Brazilian Stock Exchange and the instability of the application in the last week.
Last Wednesday (06), users complained about problems in the bank’s platform. The financial institution’s application would have been offline from 10:30 am.
Faced with this scenario, many wonder about Nubank’s activities in the country, but fintech clarifies that operations continue and that the rumors are nothing more than fake news.
Customers and the closing of Nubank
Whenever problems involving banks happen, customers use social networks to express their concerns, doubts and even demand an opinion from the institutions.
With Nubank on the rise, Twitter users used the social network to ask questions about the fintech closing and say that the matter is really being spread by other people. Check out.
Nubank’s positioning
As soon as the rumors started on the networks, after the withdrawal of shares from the Brazilian Stock Exchange, Nubank manifested itself.
According to fintech, the rumors are nothing more than fake news. Currently, fintech is one of the largest in the country and has more than 65 million customers. Compared to the largest digital banks, Nubank appears at the top of the world ranking.
Based on the note published on the website, there is no chance of Nubank “ending”, as people say. In fact, the bank is working to expand its services even further.
The announcement of the withdrawal of BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) from the stock exchange does not impact the bank’s other customers. For investors of this type of asset, the bank also offers options for investment migration.
About last Wednesday’s instability (06), fintech issued the following note:
“We regret what happened and inform you that operations are gradually returning to normal. Nubank clarifies that the app went through a temporary oscillation due to routine updates.”
Nubank also spoke on Twitter in order to answer users’ questions. Check out.
Nubank was born in 2013 and will continue to work to serve customers in less bureaucratic ways, a key factor for the success of digital banking.
Image: gustavosapienza / shutterstock.com