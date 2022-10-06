Windows 11 is already used by 25% of Steam users

Nvidia and Intel appear as the favorite manufacturers of gamers

Figures presented by Steam showed that Windows 11 appears as one of the most used operating systems by players on the platform. About 25% of Valve game library users use the latest version of Windows.

The number made Windows 11 the second favorite of users on Steam, at least in September. In the last month, it’s only been behind Windows 10, which easily appears as the most used operating system by players in Valve’s game library.

At approximately 71%, the previous version of Windows is still the most used. However, it lost 0.72% compared to the previous month, while Windows 11 grew 1.05%. These numbers may indicate a change in the trend of operating system used by players.

“Steam conducts a monthly survey to discover the components (hardware) and programs (software) most used by our users. Participation in the survey is voluntary and anonymous. The data collected helps us make decisions about which technologies to invest in and products to offer. “, highlighted the platform.

Nvidia leads in GPUs

The numbers presented by Steam also show a great preference of users of the platform in Nvidia video cards. Of the 15 most used, the first 14 are GeForce from several different models. The only one responsible for breaking the company’s hegemony is AMD, with Radeon Graphics.

Showing a great trend on the part of the community, about 76% of users using the platform have Nvidia as their video card. In second place comes AMD, with 14% of users. Finally, Intel appears with only 8%. Here, it is worth noting that these are not the company’s new GPUs, but chips with integrated graphics.

Intel is the favorite in processors

If it’s not very high when it comes to video cards, Intel doesn’t repeat the low performance when it comes to being chosen as a processor for gamers. Steam numbers show that it is used by 68% of users. The number is more than double the 31% using AMD.

The manufacturer’s superiority was not only in the month of September, and the leader was also fired in August, July, June and May – period limit presented by Steam.

Source: Steam