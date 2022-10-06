With a contract until 2024, Santos complains about a partner: ‘It leaves something to be desired’

Santos is dissatisfied with the distribution and quantity of Umbro’s products. Peixe hears daily complaints from fans about difficulty finding a particular item or items of varying sizes.

The matter came to light during the Deliberative Council meeting last Tuesday (4). More than one adviser has complained about Umbro and asked President Andres Rueda for action.

The distribution problems are old and Santos promised to solve them when it renewed, in August 2021, the contract with the sports equipment partner until 2024. In practice, however, the agreement was good only in the financial aspect.

Unlike what most competing companies do, Umbro paid Santos a lot of money for signing the new contract. Peixe, in difficult financial times, refused and expected changes.

“I’m not 100% happy with Umbro, I’m a fan and I feel they leave a little to be desired. Umbro took advantage of the financial deal, nowadays nobody pays to do this sponsorship. Umbro did, products are not bad and we already knew of the distribution problem. They promised they would solve it, but they leave a little to be desired”, summarized Rueda, to the councilors.

Santos understands that Umbro’s products are satisfactory, but face problems even in supplying the club itself. Even at the Vila Belmiro store it is difficult to find a variety of shirts and other items.

With a long contract, Santos charges Umbro for improvements, but finds itself hostage to the agreement. The breach of contract, for financial aspects, is not considered now.