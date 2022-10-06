With a load of solidarity tickets, the Club starts, this Thursday, sales for the game against Cruzeiro – Sport Club do Recife

After the victory against Brusque, Sport returns for two matches at home. The first of them will be in front of Cruzeiro, this Sunday (09), at 16:00, in Ilha do Retiro, for the 34th round of Série B. Club.

Exclusive to members, the first day of purchase starts at 2 pm, online. Check-in for members in the Gold, Red, Silver, Fan, 87 and Rubro-Negro categories will also be available and open up to 24 hours before departure.

The general public can purchase tickets online starting this Friday (07), at 09:00. The physical sale also starts at this time and goes until 5 pm, at the social box office. On Saturday (10) the in-person marketing will have the same schedule, while on Sunday (11) it goes until 17:15.

Charity of solidarity income

In partnership with the Hospital do Câncer de Pernambuco (HCP), the Club will provide a charge of 500 solidarity tickets, which can be purchased by donating a headscarf (for cancer treatment) plus R$ 15.

On Friday (07) and Saturday (08), a structure will be set up near the social box office for the collection and delivery of vouchers, which will be exchanged for tickets at the social box office itself.

All with the Note

The reservation for Todos Com a Nota (TCN) started last Wednesday (05) and has now been closed. The collection of tickets for the program takes place this Thursday (06), Friday (07) and Saturday (08), at the ticket office of Ilha do Retiro from 9 am to 5 pm, and at Loja Cazá do Sport at Shopping Recife, from 9 am to 10 pm – on Saturday it only goes until 17:00. See the withdrawal schedule below.

Ticket pick-up locations – from Thursday (06) to Saturday (08)

– Arch ticket office: 9 am to 5 pm;

– Cazá do Sport store – Shopping Recife: 9am to 10pm Thursday (06)* and Friday (07), while on Saturday (08) it will be from 9am to 5pm.

*withdrawals were suspended this Thursday afternoon (06) at Loja Cazá do Sport due to a power problem at Shopping Recife.

Check ticket prices

partners

– Social: BRL 30

– Headquarters grandstand: BRL 20

– Front bleachers: BRL 30

– Special Seats: BRL 35

– Extension Chairs: R$ 45

non-members

– Headquarters grandstand: R$ 100/ R$ 50 (half), with a promotional price of R$ 40/ R$ 20 (half) until Saturday (08)

– Front Bleachers: BRL 60/ BRL 30 (half)

– Special Seats: BRL 70/ BRL 35 (half)

– Extension Chairs: R$ 90/ R$ 45 (half)

– Visiting fans (Scoreboard bleachers): BRL 100/ BRL 50 (half). Sale on Sunday (09), from 11 am to 5:15 pm, at the visiting box office.

owners

– BRL 60/ BRL 30 (half)

Owner and Partner

– BRL 30

Game ticket exchange against CRB

Sport fans are still able to exchange unused tickets for the game against CRB, this Saturday (08), from 9 am to 5 pm, exclusively at the social box office.

To guarantee the new ticket, you must present the physical or online ticket of the CRB game, accompanied by CPF and official document with photo.

If you choose to attend another Leão match as home team on Ilha do Retiro, the fan must pay attention to the new dates for the exchange through the service of the chosen game.

Physical box office operations

Social

– Friday (07): 09:00 to 17:00

– Saturday (08): 09:00 to 17:00

– Sunday (09): 09:00 to 17:15

bow

– Thursday (06): 09:00 to 17:00 (exclusive to TCN)

– Friday (07): 09:00 to 17:00 (exclusive to TCN)

– Saturday (08): 09:00 to 17:00 (exclusive to TCN)

Visitor

– Sunday (09): 11 am to 5:15 pm