Woman suffers severe anus injuries after jet ski fall

A 22-year-old Australian resident suffered “serious anorectal” injuries after falling off the back of a jet ski. The doctors who treated her, from Melbourne’s Frankston Hospital, gave a case report to Science Direct magazine on Tuesday (4/10), highlighting the seriousness of high-speed jet ski accidents.

According to the doctors, when sliding the back of the vehicle, the girl was stuck with the chassis between her legs and had her perineum – region between the anus and vagina – injured. A two-inch cut extended from the tailbone to the anus.

“Traumatic injuries from jet ski-related accidents have increased in incidence in recent decades. Anorectal injuries are uncommon but usually arise from high-speed jet ski accidents,” the authors of the report wrote.

Tests showed she had torn the sphincter, a muscular ring that keeps the anus closed. A few cuts ran along the wall of the rectum. Doctors stitched up the wounds and placed a provisional colostomy bag on the patient.

According to the article, she made a full recovery at the end of 12 weeks and is now on a waiting list for further surgery to remove her colostomy bag.

