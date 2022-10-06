Worry? Corinthians will not have starting defenders together between the semi and final of the Copa do Brasil | Corinthians

Between the two games of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense, Vítor Pereira showed that he had found an ideal defense duo for Corinthians: Gil and Balbuena. The two played for five consecutive games side by side.

Since then, however, the Corinthians coach has not managed to have his two holders together for even a minute on the field. Between the 3-0 against Flu, at Neo Química Arena, which earned the classification, and the first game of the final against Flamengo, on October 12, there will be five matches.

Since Gil is suspended for the game against Athletico, this Saturday, at 21:00 (Brasília time), in Itaquera, the fate will be confirmed.

See the participation of the two since the game against Fluminense:

9/17 – América-MG 1 x 0 Corinthians – Gil and Balbuena were spared;

9/28 – Corinthians 2 x 1 Atlético-GO – Gil played, Balbuena did not (allocated to the Paraguayan national team);

1/10 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Cuiabá – Balbuena started as a starter and was replaced by Gil;

4/10 – Juventude 2 x 2 Corinthians – Gil played, Balbuena was spared (muscle pain);

8/10 – Corinthians vs Athletico – Gil, suspended, is out; Balbuena can play.

Read too:

+ Fausto Vera should face Athletico

+ Timão x Fla: see how to buy tickets

1 of 3 Gil and Balbuena, from Corinthians, in a game against Atlético-GO — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Gil and Balbuena, from Corinthians, in a game against Atlético-GO — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

The only match that the duo could have would be against Cuiabá, last Saturday. Balbuena and Raul Gustavo made the starting duo, and Gil was in the reserve, replacing Balbuena himself in the second half. But it is important to note that the Paraguayan played in the game before and after this one, and Vítor Pereira chose to manage the attrition of the squad.

+ See more news from Corinthians

Since Balbuena returned to Corinthians (18 games ago), the only lineup repeated was Cassio, Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos, on four occasions. In the other 14 matches, 14 different variations of the defensive system were used.

Much of this is due to embezzlement, whether through suspension or problems in the medical department, or even managing the team amidst the tight schedule. Now, due to greater forces, Vítor Pereira will only be able to repeat his “preferred” defense straight from the second semifinal to the first final.

2 of 3 Fluminense x Corinthians posed — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Fluminense x Corinthians posed — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Until then, Balbuena also needs to recover from the muscle discomfort that took him out of the draw against Juventude.

With this, it is possible to imagine that the Portuguese coach should continue with the two defenders, accompanied by Fagner and Fábio Santos, which can be considered the main defender of Corinthians.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

+ Watch: all about the Corinthians at Globo, sportv and ge

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!