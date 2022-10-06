Xbox Series X arrives at the lowest price in history; Series S is also on offer – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

Anyone who was planning to buy an Xbox has no more excuses! THE Bahia houses has a promotion in which the Xbox Series X comes out for BRL 3,713.63 in cash with Zoom’s 8% cashback. The lowest value for which it has ever been sold. In addition, the Xbox Series S is also on offer in store and can be bought for a price well below the market.

Xbox Series X (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

Launched in late 2020 in Brazil, the Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s top-of-the-line console.

In the promotion of Casas Bahia, its black model, with wireless control, leaves for R$ 4,036.55 in cash. However, he can reach the value of R$ 3,713.63the lowest price ever recorded to date, with a cashback of 8% (R$ 322.92) from Zoom.

It is worth remembering that the video game has 1 TB of internal storage, but it has expandable memory with 1 TB cards or USB input to receive external storage. Achieving 4K and 60 FPS, it has backward compatibility with all Xbox One games and, in this review, we have brought you all the information you need to know before purchasing yours.

If, however, you are on the team that is more interested in the Xbox Series S, Casas Bahia also has a promotion for the device. Its white model, with 512GB of storage and wireless control, is costing BRL 1,998.57 in cash. However, it can be even cheaper, for the price of BRL 1,838.68, thanks to Zoom’s 8% cashback (BRL 159.89).

Anyone interested in the Xbox Series S’s lower value, but doesn’t really know the difference between the two consoles, is worth checking out our text that compares video games. In it you will find all the information you need to decide which version to invest your money in.

💰 How to get Zoom cashback?

Zoom Cashback partner stores (Image: Reproduction)

In addition to being a price comparator, Zoom also offers cashback on all products that it indicates with the “cashback” tag. The refund amount varies from item to item, but is refunded to the user 35 days after the purchase is made.

In order to activate this refund, the user must meet certain requirements, such as being logged into their Zoom account at the time of purchase (no third-party browser extensions activated or other products included in the cart) and only then carrying out the transaction, through the link that entitles the reward.

This is exactly why the links highlighted in this article only work properly if the user first logs into their Zoom account and then clicks on them to complete the purchase. Then, when you complete the purchase, just celebrate the purchase of the video game and enjoy all the games you want.

And oh, don’t worry, because after the necessary days have elapsed, your reward is automatically redeemed. The amount appears in your Zoom digital career and can be transferred to another account when it exceeds BRL 20.00.

🔎 Be part of TB Findings!

Save with tips from Achados do TB (Image: Reproduction / Tecnoblog)

If you liked this tip, know that there are others like this on TB findings!

Daily, we curate products on sale, with cashback or special discounts that help you save money and make more informed choices. Our priority is to find the lowest price on the market and to be transparent about the positives and negatives of each offer.

So if you liked the proposal and want to keep an eye on all these tips, just join our WhatsApp or Telegram group and follow the suggestions closely. We don’t have a tail with anyone and we act as a 100% independent vehicle, with no connection to any store or manufacturer.

Ethics Notice: When you click on an affiliate link, the price does not change for you and we receive a commission.