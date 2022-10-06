Xbox Series X arrives at the lowest price in history; Series S is also on offer – Tecnoblog

Anyone who was planning to buy an Xbox has no more excuses! THE Bahia houses has a promotion in which the Xbox Series X comes out for BRL 3,713.63 in cash with Zoom’s 8% cashback. The lowest value for which it has ever been sold. In addition, the Xbox Series S is also on offer in store and can be bought for a price well below the market.

