10 Best Movies Like Hocus Pocus 2 » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

As the audience tries to decode the many easter eggs and references in Disney movies hocus pocus 2, many more viewers will be eagerly awaiting their next dose of family vacation adventures to fill the movie hole. Fortunately, there are plenty of great movies out there that adopt a similar tone and style to more recent ones. hocus pocus sequel.

One of the funniest things about hocus pocus and its sequel is his ability to have fun with himself without taking the story or the characters too seriously. Movies know exactly what space they were designed to occupy, which is why so many audiences resonate so strongly with them.

10/10 The Witches (2020)

It’s Not Just the Matter of Robert Zemeckis The witches that will remind the public hocus pocus, but also the film’s camp narrative and over-the-top theatrics. Based on Roald Dahl’s story of the same name, The witches subverts many familiar tropes to create a fun and engaging narrative that the whole family can enjoy.

While The witches certainly inspired a lot hocus pocus, there are also many differences. Zemeckis’ film is more melodrama than comedy, while the film hocus pocus franchise is well known for its sharp jokes and slapstick humor.

9/10 The Wizard of Oz (1939)

the wizard of oz precedes both hocus pocus films for several decades, but there are a surprising number of similarities between the two films that most audiences may not understand. Both not only deal with witchcraft, but both use eccentric characters and upbeat music to make their stories appealing to a younger audience.

the wizard of oz it was one of the most influential films ever made, so it’s not surprising that so many modern classics contain traces of its DNA in some way. hocus pocus is just one example of this, owing much of its success to Victor Fleming’s 1939 structure.

8/10 Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

Although the other films of Harry Potter franchise takes a much darker and more mature tone, there’s something about the original installment that still feels magical today. It’s much lighter in tone, much more colorful, and has a narrative that’s pretty much contained in this particular story.

hocus pocus fans will discover a lot to love with the first Harry Potter movie – if there isn’t already a huge overlap between fandoms. While the sorcerer’s stone part of something much bigger than hocus pocus, there is no denying the surface-level similarities.

7/10 Goosebumps (2015)

hocus pocus is a prime example of a great not-so-scary Halloween movie, and Rob Letterman’s Goosebumps definitely feels like a continuation of this subgenre for a new era. It’s funny and heartwarming, telling a fictional story about RL Stine’s books that fans of the author are sure to enjoy.

shiver mainly shines thanks to Jack Black’s extremely entertaining lead performance, stealing the show whenever he appears and bringing every scene to life. He keeps the film afloat even as it starts to drift into the absurd, clearly reveling in the silliness of the story.

6/10 Paranormal (2012)

For many of today’s children, paranormal played a big role in their traditions of watching Halloween movies. Filled with sharp humor and a well-crafted plot, the film knows exactly how to hold the audience’s attention and take them on a quick trip through an unforgettable world.

movies like paranormal have often been cited as those of this generation hocus pocus – an instant staple of the genre that may not be the most critically acclaimed, but whose dedication to talent and style has made thousands of families fall in love with it.

5/10 Beetle Juice (1988)

There are many reasons that beetle juice has become so deeply ingrained in pop culture over the years, and Michael Keaton’s memorable lead performance is just one of them. He puts 100% effort into every scene, turning Beetlejuice into one of the most iconic movie antagonists of all time.

beetle juice it’s also filled to the brim with Tim Burton’s excessive style and daring, never fearing to go too far into the unconventional. It is this trust and dedication that makes beetle juice one of the best Michael Keaton films of all time and a worthy addition to the spooky genre for the whole family.

4/10 Dark Shadows (2012)

dark shadows is another great soft horror from director Tim Burton, telling the story of a wealthy playboy named Barnabas Collins who finds himself turned into a vampire in the aftermath of a particularly unpleasant romance. The film also stars Helena Bonham Carter and Eva Green in two of their funniest roles to date.

While Tim Burton’s unique style is quite distinct from the lighthearted tone of hocus pocus films, dark shadows still has that colorful touch and excessive melodrama that they both share. While Burton’s films may be aimed at slightly older audiences, this may simply happen at a later stage in their lives. hocus pocus fans.

3/10 In the Forest (2014)

inside the forest is one of the most watched movie musicals thanks to its captivating music and captivating narrative, which brings to life an elegant fairy tale of magic, sorcery and dark curses. Has everything a hocus pocus fan might want, including a tendency to poke fun at their own campiness.

very similar to the hocus pocus films, inside the forest it also features a trilogy of fantastic female performances at its center that really bring the film to life and allow these actresses to fully unleash, embracing the film’s own eccentricity.

2/10 A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Lemony Snicket’s original “A Series of Unfortunate Events” series of stories remains popular today, with many people citing the author as one of the greatest children’s writers of all time. Brad Silberling’s 2004 adaptation showcases all the style and confidence of Snicket’s work, fueled by a hilarious performance by Jim Carrey.

Nonetheless A series of unfortunate events lacks the magical and supernatural elements of hocus pocusthe film compensates for this by creating a much more humane and grounded story about parenthood and independence that shines through despite the silly tone of the story.

1/10 Matilde (1996)

Most audiences know Danny Devito for his iconic comedy roles, but the actor proved in 1996 that he’s just as talented behind the camera as he is in front of it. Matilda is another adaptation of Roald Dahl’s successful works, telling a story of ambition and success that many children grew up with.

very similar to hocus pocus and its continuation, Matilda manages to tell a mature and thoughtful story, while still containing enough comedy and silliness to keep younger audiences entertained. Both films perfectly strike the balance between seriousness and silliness to establish themselves as familiar classics of their time.